Welsh Secretary hails PM’s ‘better than anticipated’ no-confidence vote win

Wales Secretary Simon Hart has argued that Prime Minister Boris Johnson did “slightly better” than expected, winning yesterday’s Westminster no-confidence vote by 211 votes to 148.

The result means 41% of his MP’s voted to get rid of Mr Johnson in the aftermath of the Partygate scandal and plummeting polling numbers for the Conservative Party.

Johnson is theoretically safe from another leadership challenge for a year under the rules of the party’s 1922 Committee.

The Prime Minister’s margin of victory on Monday was smaller than Theresa May, who was forced to leave office just six months after a winning a confidence ballot by 200 votes to 117 in 2018.

Margaret Thatcher won by 204 votes to 152 in November 1990, but was unable to avoid a second vote and eventually stood down.

Complacent

Mr Hart, MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire told Sky News: “I think it was slightly better than anticipated – that’s not to sound in anyway complacent.

“Boris Johnson has gone from getting 51% when he was elected as leader to 60% tonight and that’s an interesting movement, if you like, in the voting numbers.”

Challenged that he was comparing “apples and pears”, Mr Hart said: “I would like to say I have been consistent – I’m trying to be as consistent as possible.

“All I’m saying is that we vote on multiple issues, multiple times a day in this building. The rules of engagement are very clear – the person with the most votes wins.”

Six Conservative MPs in Wales said they would back the PM ahead of the vote yesterday evening.

None of the 13 Welsh Tories in the Commons have publicly stated they would oppose Mr Johnson, although one has privately said they would do so according to BBC Wales.

