Welsh Secretary hits out at Drakeford for not ‘championing’ Tory government’s plans

The Westminster-appointed Welsh Secretary has hit out at Mark Drakeford because he does not “champion” the UK Government’s plans.

Simon Hart took aim at the First Minister for suggesting that Boris Johnson does not have the “moral authority” to lead the UK, amid partygate turmoil engulfing the Conservative Party.

This follows the Prime Minister apologising after an interim report by senior civil servant Sue Gray found a “failure of leadership” in relation to the gatherings held in Downing Street during lockdown.

Hart claimed that it is “profoundly out of character” for Drakeford “to ever say anything positive about anybody or anything”, adding “it’s not a leadership attribute that I particularly admire”.

Mark Drakeford told the BBC last week: “I just don’t think that the prime minister has the moral authority to lead a country like the United Kingdom.

“That’s what all this exposes for me. You cannot be someone who asks other people to do things, difficult upsetting things, that you are so patiently unwilling to do yourself.”

Hart told ITV Wales: “I absolutely don’t agree with what Mark Drakeford says.”

He criticised the First Minister for making his comments “in order to further [his] political ends.”

He added: “The problem with Mark Drakeford is he’s always making comments like that. I find it remarkable that he continues to make these kinds of comments.

“We all know what the situation is – he’s entitled to make them of course – but I would love it one day, I would actually quite celebrate the day when Mark Drakeford actually champions, everything that is great about Wales, everything that is great about Wales in the United Kingdom, all of the plans we have.”

‘I’d love him to champion’

He added: “I’d love him to champion the fact that we have more jobs on offer now and a higher rate of employment than we did before the pandemic. I’d love him to champion the Joint Working achievements between UK Government and Welsh Government over the vaccine rollout.

“But it is profoundly out of character for him to ever say anything positive about anybody or anything. And I think it’s quite… it’s not a leadership attribute that I particularly admire, if you want my honest opinion.”

Simon Hart also defended Boris Johnson following the critical findings of the report into partygate by Sue Gray.

He added: “He made an apology. I think it’s for the second time I think he made an apology and as I say, committed to address this issue in question, and took full responsibility for that. And so I’m not quite sure what else in those circumstances he could have done.”

