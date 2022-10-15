Welsh Secretary laughed at as he warns against throwing PM ‘to the wolves’

The Welsh Secretary has been laughed at by a BBC audience as he defended the Prime Minister, warning his party not to throw another leader “to the wolves”.

Appearing on BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions programme in Gloucester, Sir Robert Buckland defended Liz Truss and denied that her position is “untenable”.

Sir Robert was openly laughed at by the audience, as he told the programme: “I am not going to deny it is a difficult situation, I am not going to deny it at all.”

“This has been a very difficult political week, I’m not going to shy away from that, but do I think that means her position is untenable? No, I do not.”

The Welsh Secretary has said that a general election now would not be a good idea but admitted that the change in leader had made the issue “more glaring”.

General election

“There will be an election in the normal run of things and the people of our country will be able to make their decisions and make up their minds. I think that that is a perfectly normal course to run,” the Cabinet minister said during an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions programme.

“Another leader does make that question about a general election a much more glaring one I accept, but I do not think that now is the time for more delay that inevitably an election campaign will cause.”

Asked why Kwasi Kwarteng had to go, but not Ms Truss, he said: “We’ve seen before with previous governments where a chancellor has been particularly identified with a policy, which hasn’t worked out, the history is littered with a number of examples where chancellors have moved on. Prime ministers haven’t necessarily suffered the same fate.

“I think if we start with gay abandon, throwing another prime minister to the wolves, we’re going to be faced with more delay, more debate, more instability, exactly the opposite of what I think we all need as we go into this winter.

“The last thing we need is another internal party debate.”

