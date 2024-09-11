Welsh Secretary rejects calls for Wales to receive ‘billions owed’ for HS2 rail project

The Welsh Secretary has rejected the calls from Plaid Cymru for the UK Government to “cough up the billions owed to Wales” in relation to HS2.

During Wales questions on Wednesday (11 September) the party’s Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts said: “The railways are broken, and Labour’s plan fails to address the chronic underfunding that has caused it, particularly in Wales.

“Now, in 2022, the then-shadow secretary of state said that it was ‘utterly illogical to designate HS2 as an England and Wales project’, and she called on the Conservatives to cough up the billions owed to Wales. Will she cough up now?”

Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens replied: “We can’t go back in time and change the way that project was commissioned, was managed, and classified by the previous Conservative government, they need to accept responsibility for the chaos, delay and waste under their watch.

“But what we can do is work closely with our Senedd and local authority colleagues to develop and invest in transport projects that improve services for passengers right across Wales.”

£4 billion

The designation of HS2 as an England and Wales project by the Treasury means Wales, unlike Scotland and Northern Ireland, does not receive additional funding from money spent on the project.

The Treasury, under the previous Conservative administration, argued that the HS2 rail link between London and Birmingham, benefits both England and Wales, despite there not being an inch of track laid in Wales.

This has denied Wales up to around £4 billion based on the most recent estimates of the project’s total cost, if it had been designated as an England only protect.

In the run up to the recent general election, Ms Stevens repeatedly refused to commit to ensuring Wales would get its share of consequential funding from the HS2 rail project.

She has also claimed that the sum of money owed to Wales is only £350 million despite calling for the Conservative Government to deliver the “missing £4.6 billion of rail funding for Wales” in 2022.

U-turn

During an S4C interview on 17 June, Ms Stevens justified Labour’s U-turn by claiming that “HS2 is no longer in existence”.

HS2 is currently being built between London and Birmingham – with the project recently being described as at “peak construction”.

When the Birmingham to Manchester leg was scrapped in 2023, the Labour Welsh Government said that “If HS2 becomes only a London to Birmingham railway, it makes the case even clearer that HS2 is an England only project.”

Early in June, the Senedd voted unanimously to call for Wales to be given its fair share of funding.

However, on 27 June the Welsh Government said it had recalculated the sum owed in HS2 consequentials to just £350 million.

