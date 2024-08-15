Welsh secretary says ‘everything is on the table’ in Tata negotiations

Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens has said “everything is on the table” when it comes to negotiations with Tata Steel.

The company is switching to a greener form of steel production at its plant in Port Talbot, which will lead to thousands of job losses.

The steel giant said its blast furnace operation had become financially unsustainable after incurring losses of £1m a day.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme, she said: “Everything is on the table in terms of what we want to talk to Tata about, I can’t go into kind of the commercial sensitivities of it, but we want to protect as many jobs as possible.”

Asked whether virgin steel will no longer be created at the plant, Ms Stevens said: “I want to see all types of steel products made in the United Kingdom, and I want to see as many as possible made here in Wales.

“As part of the overall discussions with Tata, we want to secure investment from the private sector – and Tata being an obvious partner – into the future of steel making in the United Kingdom.

“And so I think what I can say is that all options are on the table. That better deal has to involve looking at every possible option.”

Plea

The UK Government today announced funding of £13.5 million to support supply chain businesses and workers affected by job losses.

Despite a last-minute union plea to save thousands of jobs, the company plans to press ahead with the closure of its second blast furnace in September.

Tata has begun the process of asking employees if they would accept voluntary redundancy.

The new funding is the first release from the Tata Steel / Port Talbot Transition Board which was set up in response to the plans to decarbonise the plant.

The board has been providing ministers with advice on how to mitigate the impact on workers, businesses and communities.

The aim of the new funding is to support local businesses that are heavily reliant on Tata Steel as their main customer.

The Shadow Secretary of State for Wales, Lord Davies of Gower, said the Welsh Secretary needs to lay out how the new financial support will reach the relevant people.

He said: “This deal was only possible because the previous Conservative government intervened in Port Talbot, with one of the biggest support packages in the history of steelmaking to save as many jobs as we could.

“I am also pleased that Jo Stevens and her colleagues have stopped engaging in deeply irresponsible comments, where they implied that a better deal was possible. Tata Steel were crystal-clear that there is no other deal than this.”

Negotiations between the UK Government and Tata Steel regarding the future of the Port Talbot works will continue separately.

