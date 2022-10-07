Welsh Secretary says Wales can have St David’s Day off – but only if it scraps another bank holiday
The Welsh Secretary has said that Wales can have St David’s Day off – but only if it scraps another bank holiday.
Northern Ireland and Scotland get their own bank holidays, St Andrew’s Day and St Patrick’s Day, in addition to the bank holidays enjoyed by Wales and England.
But South Swindon MP Robert Buckland told S4C’s Y Byd yn ei Le programme: “My personal view would be get rid of May Day, and have St David’s Day as our bank holiday, and it would be a nice quid pro pro.”
Wales and England only have eight bank holidays, the fewest in Europe, while Scotland has nine and Northern Ireland 10, as both are given their own national days off.
The Welsh Government said that they had asked “time after time” for the power to denote 1 March a bank holiday, but the request has so far been denied by the UK Government.
But the campaign has gathered steam this year as a series of councils and public bodies in Wales backed the idea.
Gwynedd Council, Aberystwyth town council and Snowdonia National Park have already announced that staff will be given the day off.
Neath Port Talbot Council have also agreed to compile a report into giving council staff a day off on St David’s Day and also to lobby both the Welsh and UK Government to devolve the power to the Senedd. Caerphilly Council has also said that it would lobby both governments.
The move was originally backed by Gwynedd Council after Cllr Dafydd Meurig, the council’s deputy leader, said that he believed that Wales could “benefit economically” if St David’s Day celebration became widespread in the country.
“That would be the ideal and ensure that all workers from all sectors have a national holiday to celebrate St David’s Day on the first of March,” he said.
“If Ireland’s St Patrick’s public holiday is anything to go by, there is the potential there for Wales to benefit economically.”
It appears we are going to be forced into a bank holiday for the upcoming coronation of the new King. How about dropping that in Wales and taking it on St David’s day if the loss of a day’s productivity is Robert Bucklands real concern.
We could turn that day into a day of national protest, couldn’t we? Every year on the anniversary of King Charlieboi’s ascension to the throne of blood and racism and hatred we could have a day of protest and agitation.
if the government is serious on levelling up let them start with bank holidays and all four nations have the same number of bank holidays as Northern Ireland, I look forward to the Welsh secretary championing this idea as he is so committed to levelling up, then we in Wales would have a national holiday to celibate our patron saint as our fellow Celtic nations celebrate theirs and still have one day left to fit in between August and Christmas
That’s Tories for you. Giving with one hand and taking away with the other.
“South Swindon MP Robert Buckland”….
Is that deep in the valleys somewhere or near Anglesea?… because I am trying to find it on my map of Cymru, but I can’t seem to find South Swindon on it anywhere…. I’ve tried googling it but it keeps on showing me a map of England. Bloody Google, we get things like this happening all of the time, they think EVERYTHING on this archipelago is England.
Thanks Robert!
St David’s day in exchange for scrapping a Labour day. That’s the way to win friends with both Nationalists and the Welsh Labour Government!!
Yet another divisive strategy.
The stupidity of this man is unlimited. The things he comes out with is unbelievable.
He is the MP for Swindledon…I wonder if God knows he/she has a rival? May Day or Labour Day…Pagan or Socialist, so bit of a sub-text there…
So, the governor general has adorned his plumed hat & started dictating to the colonial serfs what he seems would be best for them on behalf of his imperial masters, just what is the point of this role anymore? The only tangible thing we’ve seen the last few years is the renaming of the Severn Bridge, the very idea that this role was/is to put forward the case for Cymru at every turn seems to have escaped the last few incumbents making the position of Secretary of state virtually irrelevant ( which you would presume is the thinking of the… Read more »
Why doesn’t our new Welsh Secretary like the May Day Bank Holiday? Is it because it is also called Workers’ Day or International Workers’ Day, and commemorates efforts made by our predecessors and people today in their attempts to gain shorter working hours, safety in the workplace for all, better pay and conditions . fair wages and workers involvement in management. Of course we should have a bank holiday on St David’s Day as well. It is a time of celebration largely confined to schools at present as everyone else is at work, but it could be a wonderful opportunity… Read more »