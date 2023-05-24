Welsh Secretary urges end to plans which would ‘make meals more expensive’ in Wales

Plaid Cymru should stop “propping up” Wales’ Labour Government proposals which could see food price promotions scrapped, the UK Government’s Welsh Secretary has claimed.

David Davies suggested the plans could see meal deals scrapped, and would “make meals even more expensive for people in Wales”, as the latest inflation figures have shown that food prices continue to soar.

While overall price rises were at 8.7% in April compared with 10.1% in March, food inflation was at 19.3%, down only slightly on 19.6% the previous month and remaining close to the highest rate for more than 45 years.

During Wales Questions in the Commons, Plaid Cymru Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts suggested that ministers should implement a cap on food prices, similar to the approach of other European countries.

She told MPs: “Food inflation remains above 19% – and it hits the poorest hardest, with Trussell Trust warning that the past year saw a record 185,000 food parcels provided in Wales.

“Meanwhile, supermarkets continue to make record-breaking profits. Many speak of a ‘greedflation’ crisis.”

She asked: “European governments have negotiated with supermarkets to cap food prices. Why won’t his Government do this too?”

Ridiculous

Welsh Secretary Mr Davies replied: “I want to just remind her that in addition to the pensions and benefits rising with inflation, there are payments of £900 to those on benefits, £300 to pensions, £150 to those in households with disabilities.

“Quite frankly, if she is seriously worried about food inflation, she should be talking to her colleagues who are propping up the Welsh Labour Government about their ridiculous proposals to ban meal deals which will make meals even more expensive for people in Wales.”

The Welsh Government has previously said it is not considering a ban on meal deals as part of the plans, but could restrict high fat or salt items from being included in meal deal offers.

The devolved Government in Cardiff has also considered banning buy-one-get-one-free promotions for unhealthy food during a consultation on the plans.

Mr Davies had earlier defended the UK Government’s economic policies, which he claimed “are bringing inflation down as the news today demonstrates”.

Recklessness

His comments came as shadow Wales secretary Jo Stevens called on the Government to apologise for its “economic recklessness” during Liz Truss’ brief tenure as prime minister.

She told MPs: “Since his Government’s mini-Budget, 43,000 Welsh households have paid an extra £20.3 million in mortgage payments, so that’s a £20 million Tory mortgage premium in just seven months.

“His Government’s economic recklessness continues to cause misery for people across Wales, so will he take the opportunity to apologise to them?”

Responding, Mr Davies said: “The economic policies being pursued by this Government are bringing inflation down as the news today demonstrates and I very much hope that (she) will want to celebrate the fact that inflation is now falling.

“This UK Government are committing to seeing inflation halved. The policies of (her) party would push inflation through the roof and push us into another financial catastrophe and crisis of the sort that we saw the last time they left office.”

