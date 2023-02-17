Welsh shadow minister accused of undermining devolution
Labour’s Shadow Secretary of State for Wales has been accused of undermining devolution after voicing her opposition to granting new powers requested by the Welsh Government.
Cardiff Central MP Jo Steven’s confirmed on ITV’s Sharp End political programme earlier this week that she backed Welsh Secretary David TC Davies’ opposition to giving the Welsh Government powers to change gender recognition laws.
The Welsh Government unveiled its new LGBTQ+ action plan last week and said it would start negotiating with the UK Government to devolve powers relating to gender recognition but Mr Davies said: “I don’t want to see the Welsh Government getting powers to do what they want to do.”
Ms Stevens was then pressed on her position in response to his comments and said she would not approve giving those powers to Wales, “because equalities legislation is UK-wide legislation.”
Hoarding powers
Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader Liz Saville Robert’s, who also appeared on the programme, said: “We’ve come to expect the Tory Secretary of State for Wales hoarding power in Westminster regardless of the dismal quality of services.
“It is, however, mind-boggling to see the Labour Shadow Secretary of State for Wales reject outright the devolution of powers requested by her own Labour Welsh Government colleagues.
“Welsh Government’s main offices are based in Jo Stevens’ Cardiff Central constituency. She should perhaps consider going to discuss policy with her Labour colleagues every now and then.
“Labour claim intergovernmental relations would improve with a change of government in Westminster. But from justice and policing to LGBT rights, to the Crown Estate, UK Labour are more than happy to undermine the Labour Welsh Government at every turn.
“Plaid Cymru have produced an action plan with Welsh Government to promote LGBTQ+ rights in Wales. Rather than cosy up to the Tories – Labour should follow through with their promises and focus on improving vulnerable people’s lives in Wales.”
Last month Westminster ministers formally blocked a law passed by Scotland’s parliament creating a self-identification system for people who want to change gender.
Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said the decision to use a section 35 order marked “a very dangerous moment” while the SNP called the decision “an unprecedented attack on the Scottish parliament” and on devolution.
Oh dear! Jo Stevens seems to be prioritising her own, along with Westminster Labours’, position over the interests of her own party in Y Senedd and aligning with T.C. is a terrible look which surely won’t go down well with those likely to vote for her in a general election.
The far-right are using transpeople as a political weapon to undermine not only devolution but democracy as well, just look what they have done to Scotland…and now this stupid cow is showing that she is a Tory in Welsh Labour clothing. She needs reigning in, taken to the office and replaced with someone who is up to the job, someone who won’t throw themselves on the floor the moment a Tory tickles their own bigotries. Welsh Labour won’t get my vote, not until she and all like her are gone from the party. Plaid are the people to trust with… Read more »
Not surprised – she’s a unionist not going to get any of these parties to put the people of Wales first
“because equalities legislation is UK-wide legislation.”
Err its devolved in Scotland which is still part of the UK.
“Labour claim intergovernmental relations would improve with a change of government in Westminster”
Only because Labour would be in power in both Westminster and in the Senedd. The Welsh government will be lackeys to the UK government. Labour may very well have been advocates of further devolution. But once they are back in power in London their enthusiasm will fade.
Saesneg bigotries, racism, xenophobia, hatred and lies have no place in Cymru.
Welsh Labour need to start representing the varied people in Cymru, standing g up to the Tories and singing from the same song sheet.
I can’t trust a party that on one side of its mouth says it wants to be a welcoming place for LGBTQIA people and on the other side of its mouth is agreeing with Tories who are using transpeople as a political weapon and costing children their lives.
Wales is not a nation-state. UK is. You cannot have a citizen who is male in 1 part and female in another part of the UK. How you view yourself – gender, religion, etc. – is not a power it makes sense to devolve.