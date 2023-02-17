Welsh shadow minister accused of undermining devolution

Labour’s Shadow Secretary of State for Wales has been accused of undermining devolution after voicing her opposition to granting new powers requested by the Welsh Government.

Cardiff Central MP Jo Steven’s confirmed on ITV’s Sharp End political programme earlier this week that she backed Welsh Secretary David TC Davies’ opposition to giving the Welsh Government powers to change gender recognition laws.

The Welsh Government unveiled its new LGBTQ+ action plan last week and said it would start negotiating with the UK Government to devolve powers relating to gender recognition but Mr Davies said: “I don’t want to see the Welsh Government getting powers to do what they want to do.”

Ms Stevens was then pressed on her position in response to his comments and said she would not approve giving those powers to Wales, “because equalities legislation is UK-wide legislation.”

Hoarding powers

Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader Liz Saville Robert’s, who also appeared on the programme, said: “We’ve come to expect the Tory Secretary of State for Wales hoarding power in Westminster regardless of the dismal quality of services.

“It is, however, mind-boggling to see the Labour Shadow Secretary of State for Wales reject outright the devolution of powers requested by her own Labour Welsh Government colleagues.

“Welsh Government’s main offices are based in Jo Stevens’ Cardiff Central constituency. She should perhaps consider going to discuss policy with her Labour colleagues every now and then.

“Labour claim intergovernmental relations would improve with a change of government in Westminster. But from justice and policing to LGBT rights, to the Crown Estate, UK Labour are more than happy to undermine the Labour Welsh Government at every turn.

“Plaid Cymru have produced an action plan with Welsh Government to promote LGBTQ+ rights in Wales. Rather than cosy up to the Tories – Labour should follow through with their promises and focus on improving vulnerable people’s lives in Wales.”

Last month Westminster ministers formally blocked a law passed by Scotland’s parliament creating a self-identification system for people who want to change gender.

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said the decision to use a section 35 order marked “a very dangerous moment” while the SNP called the decision “an unprecedented attack on the Scottish parliament” and on devolution.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

