Welsh shelter seeks home for greyhound abandoned after racing career

A Welsh dog rescue shelter is searching for a forever home for Black Jack the greyhound who was sadly abandoned after his racing days ended.

The five-year-old greyhound is currently in the care of Hector’s Greyhound Rescue based on the west Wales coast and has been waiting for a forever home for more than two years.

Although Black Jack is still pretty speedy on his feet, he’s been spending much of his well earned retirement snoozing on the sofa.

Hector’s Greyhound Rescue founder Hayley Bradley is desperate to find a forever family for Black Jack but says he’s one of a number of black greyhounds at the rescue centre who is overlooked because of their colour.

Family

While his lighter-coloured friends are snapped up quickly, Black Jack has very sadly been left behind for too long.

Hayley said: “He comes to his pen to greet everybody that comes to look for a dog and he’s almost got a begging look on his face as if to say ‘please take me’.”

“He wouldn’t be suited to a home with cats or small furries – but he’d fit in well with older children who could play in the garden with him and his toys.

“He’s craving family life.”

Around 140 greyhounds are abandoned and collected by local authority pounds in Wales each year.

The Welsh Government are currently consulting on a plan to potentially phase out greyhound racing in Wales.

The consultation announcement came following campaigning on the issue from the RSPCA – alongside Hope Rescue, Blue Cross, Dogs Trust and Greyhound Rescue Wales, who are all part of the ‘Cut the Chase’ campaign.

Wales is one of only ten countries in the world – including all other UK nations – where commercial greyhound racing continues in 2023.

To meet Black Jack or any of the other Hector’s dogs, or to make a donation, get in touch with them via https://www. hectorsgreyhoundrescue.org/ or 0300 011 011 9.

