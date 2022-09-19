Welsh shire horse at forefront of Queen’s funeral procession

A Welsh shire horse will be at the forefront of the Queen’s funeral procession from Westminster Abbey towards Hyde Park Corner today, September 19.

Shire horse Ed, who was officially named Major Apollo by the Queen, hails from Pembrokeshire-based Dyfed Shire Horse Farm, and made his debut at the Platinum Jubilee Royal Windsor Show, during which he was given his offical name.

“The world will be watching as we say a historic farewell today to our late Queen and an incredible life of service to her nation,” Dyfed Shire Horse Farm said.

“As a family, we will be watching with particular pride, as Apollo will be the lead horse with the draped drums in the procession from Westminster Abbey towards Hyde Park Corner; representing Eglwyswrw, Pembrokeshire and Wales.”

Household Cavalry

Major Apollo continues the association that the farm and family has with The Household Cavalry and The Band of The Household Cavalry following in the hooves of Celt – Major Mercury, who was born at the farm.

As a mark of respect, the Eglwyswrw-based farm is currently closed until after the state funeral.

