Welsh signs welcome Wrexham fans to Coventry for FA Cup clash

08 Jan 2023 2 minute read
One of the Welsh signs at Coventry’s Hen Lane Social Club. Photo Marc Jones

Wrexham fans who travelled to Coventry for Saturday’s FA Cup clash against Coventry had a taste of home as they supped their pre-match pints.

The Hen Lane Social Club, close to Coventry’s CBS Arena, welcomed Dragons fans with Welsh language signs before the game.

The sign said: “We are delighted to welcome Wrexham fans. We hope you have a great day here with us at Hen Lon social club and good luck for the rest of the season.”

Welsh community

Coventry has a long-established Welsh community. The Coventry Cambrian Society has met weekly since 1972, and its annual schedule includes talks, musical evenings, social evenings, St David’s Dinner, the Welsh Chapel Carol Service and an annual trip to Wales.

There is also Holyhead Road, where the Welsh Presbyterian Church stands, and the city also has Coventry Welsh Rugby Club and a Welsh choir.

As far as the on-field action was concerned, Wrexham made themselves at home with an impressive 4-3 victory against a home side that play in the Championship, three levels above the visitors.

Sam Dalby, Elliot Lee, Thomas O’Connor and Paul Mullin scored in front of over 4,000 travelling fans as Wrexham reached the fourth round of the competition for the first time since 2000

Ben Sheaf, Viktor Gyokeres and Kasey Palmer scored for Coventry, while Jonathan Panzo was sent off for deliberately handling the ball early in the second half.

