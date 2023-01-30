Welsh site manager recognised for a 16th time with Pride in the Job Award

A site manager who is overseeing work on a new development of homes just outside Cardiff has been recognised with a leading industry award for a 16th time.

Paul Oakley, 49, who leads construction work at Bellway’s Longwood Grange development in Lisvane, has won a Seal of Excellence as part of the National House Building Council’s (NHBC) Pride in the Job competition.

He was one of just seven site managers across the NHBC’s Wales region to have received the honour in this year’s awards, having picked up a Quality Award in the previous stage of the competition in June.

The Pride in the Job awards were created over 40 years ago to promote excellence in the construction industry, and to reward managers that adhere to and maintain the highest standards on their sites.

Excellence

This most recent award means that Paul has now been recognised by the NHBC in the Pride in the Job awards a total of 16 times, including six Seal of Excellence wins and a Regional Award win in 2020, in the 21 years he’s been a site manager.

Paul, who lives in Taff’s Well, said: “It is a huge honour to have won this award again, and to have been recognised by the NHBC for the work I have delivered at Longwood Grange over the last 12 months.

“I worked as a site manager for Bellway between 2005 and 2012, before returning in 2021. It is therefore very satisfying to have been able to hit the ground running at Longwood Grange, and to have picked up both a Quality Award and Seal of Excellence in my first year here.

“Winning a Seal of Excellence is always a huge step forward from a Quality Award. It requires hard work and continued attention to detail from absolutely everyone on site, from the contractors to the forklift drivers and of course myself.

“Myself and my team are now nearing completion on the first phase of 64 homes at Longwood Grange and are now preparing to start the second phase.

“This site has had its challenges from a building perspective, but meeting and overcoming these hurdles gave me an even greater determination to succeed, and to be recognised by the NHBC once more.”

Chris Bowen, Construction Director of Bellway Wales, said: “Being recognised by the NHBC is a benchmark for all site managers around the country, so for Paul to have won a total of 16 awards during his career in the industry is a phenomenal achievement.

“It was great to welcome such a dedicated site manager back to Bellway and see his commitment to the job pay dividends in such a short space of time. Paul and his team have clearly shown their excellence in building new homes for our customers at Longwood Grange over the past year.

“Paul continues to uphold the high standards set by the NHBC, and we as a company are extremely grateful for his hard work and dedication.”

