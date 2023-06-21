Welsh Slate workers to be balloted on strike action after rejecting 6% pay rise

Unite members working for Welsh Slate Breedons, have voted overwhelmingly to reject the company’s pay offer of 6%.

In a ballot of the estimated workforce of 150, union members voted by 92% to reject the pay offer.

Unite will now move to a formal industrial action ballot with strike action expected to quickly follow.

Sharon Graham, Unite General Secretary said; “Our members at Welsh Slate Breedons are rightly demanding a decent pay rise. The 6% on offer is a real terms pay cut and way below inflation.

“Our members have spoken and overwhelmingly rejected the companies offer.

We will now move swiftly to a full industrial action ballot and strike action. Unite will support its members at Welsh Slate 100% in their fight to get a fair pay deal”.

Unite members work at Welsh Slate quarries in Cwt Y Bugail and Penrhyn Quarry, North Wales.

The company has refused to increase its 6% pay offer, despite the cost-of-living crisis and with the current Retail Price Index currently standing at 11.4%.

Ballot

The industrial action ballot is running from 23rd June to 13th July.

Jono Davies, Unite Regional Officer said: “Our members are simply seeking a fair pay rise yet Welsh Slate Breedons have taken an extremely hostile stance towards its workforce and the union during negotiations.

“Our members are completely united in their opposition to the companies current pay offer.

“I urge Breedons to rethink their confrontational approach and look to resolve this dispute by tabling an improved offer”.

Welsh Slate Breedons has been contacted for a response.

