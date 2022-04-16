Welsh socialite Elizabeth Harris, wife of former Tory Cabinet minister, dies
The daughter of the first Baron Ogmore, a Labour Cabinet minister in the 1945-51 Attlee Government, she was married to former Tory minister Jonathan Aitken.
The one-time Rank starlet was previously married to actor Richard Harris, with whom she had three sons Damian, Jared and Jamie, who are all Hollywood-based actors or directors.
She was also formerly married to actor Sir Rex Harrison and Peter Aitken, the cousin of her widower.
She was the author of the memoir Love, Honour And Dismay published in 1976.
Mr Aitken, now a prison chaplain, will still lead the Easter Sunday service at HMP Pentonville in accordance with his late wife’s wishes.
Her funeral will be held on a date to be announced at St Matthew’s, Westminster.
Although It’s sad when anyone dies, so-called “socialite” Elizabeth Harris like many who allegedly claim to be Welsh but leave Wales serving no one else other than themselves in reality deserves no recognition from the country of their birth she threw aside like piece litter. And where we who are loyal to our country and communities fight and strive within to make Wales the prosperous democratic & inclusive country it can and could be,, she & they prefer to invest their money time & effort in England and other countries rather than Wales, and have the nerve to snipe from… Read more »