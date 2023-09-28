Welsh subtitles added to S4C news programmes

Welsh subtitles are now available for the news programme Newyddion S4C.

The Welsh subtitles option will be available whilst watching on linear TV and on S4C Clic live stream and catch up. Subtitled clips will also be published on the Newyddion S4C app and website.

Subtitles have been introduced to make it easier for Welsh learners to follow news stories and comes after a consultation with those learning the language to understand their viewing patterns.

S4C’s weekly news programme aimed at Welsh learners called Yr Wythnos has been axed with the introduction of the new subtitles service.

The subtitles option is also available for the Heno magazine programme.

With the introduction of subtitles on Newyddion, the provision of Welsh subtitles on the broadcasters primetime programmes (7pm – 10pm) will have increased in a year from 52% to 86%.

Newyddion S4C presenter Bethan Rhys Roberts said: “I’m delighted that Newyddion S4C is offering the option to have subtitles on the programmes.

“This means more people can watch the programme, which brings viewers all the important news stories from Wales, Britain and the world.

“This will give the audience more opportunities to see the big stories that impact our lives through a Welsh lens.”

Fellow Newyddion S4C presenter Rhodri Llywelyn added:”It’s great that we can support new Welsh speakers in this way as they learn and improve their use of the language.

“Learners and those less confident in their Welsh, will be able to follow what is being said by reading and hearing, and understand the stories in greater detail as a result.”

Newyddion S4C is a BBC Wales production for S4C and is broadcast at 19:30 every weekday.

