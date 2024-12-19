Welsh teenager wins prestigious photography competition with striking puffin image

A Welsh teenager’s striking image of a puffin on Skomer Island has won this year’s prestigious RSPCA Young Photographer Awards.

The winning entry was from Anwen Whitehead, 15, from Cnwch Coch in Aberystwyth, and announced at a ceremony at the Tower of London held today ( 19 December) – which also marked the charity’s 200th anniversary.

The judges praised the emotion and composition of Anwen’s Puffin photograph ‘Daydreaming in the Chamomiles’, marvelling at how tough it is to photograph puffins and remarking on the beautiful, diffused background.

Amazing

Anwen said: “It’s very surreal and amazing to have won. I think this will really encourage me to keep going and push to make this a career. I was amazed at being shortlisted as a finalist so to win makes me determined to keep going and keep improving. I’ve won a few local competitions but nothing on this scale!”

Having only started taking photographs as a serious hobby last year, Anwen explained that the puffin photo which was snapped on a long anticipated visit to Pembrokeshire’s famous Skomer Island was one of her favourite photographs.

She said that she can quite happily spend 10 hours in a bird hide, or out in a field in camouflage gear at sunrise to get the perfect photo.

“That’s my happy place. It’s very relaxing to be out in nature and away from screens. It allows me to slow down a little bit. It can take a long time but it’s always worth it in the end and the buzz afterwards lasts all day or all week!”

“I’ve always had a love of animals. We live in rural Wales so I’m surrounded by animals and nature. I think it’s really important to try and help protect nature through photography by showing both the magic and the fragility of nature to help make people realise how special nature really is. I see wildlife photography as a tool for conservation by helping to spread the word.”

Several other photos submitted by Anwen were also recognised by the judges.

Red squirrel

As well as being overall winner, Anwen’s puffin photo also won the 12-15 category; while her red squirrel image ‘Sergeant Squirrel reporting for duty’ was commended in the same category. Another red squirrel image ‘Peckish’ was commended in the 12-15 mobile category and her swallows image placed runner-up in the City Life section.

Finally, her ‘Puffin Paradise’ collection came runner-up in the Portfolio category meaning Anwen had a whopping seven images shortlisted in the final.

In addition to Anwen’s success, another Welsh youngster won four categories at this year’s awards.

Nine-year-old Jamie Smart, from Llandrindod Wells won the Pet Portraits category with her image ‘Not Impressed’ which shows her 13-year-old cat Humbug.

She also secured the top spot in the new Better World category with her image ‘Ready for bed’ which features an owl, her ‘City fisher’ photo of a kingfisher in the city won her the City Life category and ‘Rise of the Gannet’ won the Under 12s.

She also came runner-up or commended in Small World, Better World and the Under 12 categories.

The prestigious RSPCA Young Photographer Awards invites young people aged 18 years and under to capture the animal kingdom on a camera or a mobile device and supports the RSPCA’s mission to inspire everyone to create a better world for every animal. The awards were announced at a ceremony held at the Tower of London today (Thursday 19 December 2024).

Shortlisted

Jamie was the youngest ever winner of the RSPCA photography competition last year and this year has seen a eight images shortlisted.

Jamie, who has her own website Eagle Eyed Girl, said: “To be shortlisted for the YPAs three times in a row is mindblowing and winning last year has had a big impact on me. I aimed to win overall and then I did, so I put a lot of hard work into it. It was amazing to win! It made me want to enter again and take more photos and try new things.

“I’d love to be a wildlife photographer and presenter one day, that’s my dream job. I like showing the different sides to wildlife, the cute side but also what they have to go through. I want to inspire people to fall in love with animals and to protect them.

“The more people who are inspired by wildlife the more they will want to protect them and that’s the key to my photography.”

