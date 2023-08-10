Welsh tennis centre plans major overhaul

Rory Sheehan – Local Democracy Reporter

One of the UK’s largest tennis centres, found in Wrexham, is planning a major overhaul and expansion of its facilities.

Plans have been submitted to Wrexham Council seeking permission for a raft of improvements, upgrades and additions at the centre off Plas Coch Road.

These include new padel tennis courts, two additional outdoor courts, more floodlighting and a resurfacing of all outdoor courts.

Padel tennis is a popular racquet sport that combines elements of tennis and squash, according to the plans It is played on a smaller court surrounded by walls, with teams of two players competing against each other.

The centre currently has seven high performance acrylic indoor courts and 11 high performance acrylic outdoor courts.

Plans submitted and drawn up by Lawray Architects show the proposals have followed a sustainability review undertaken by the Lawn Tennis Association in 2021 to inform a business case for significant infrastructure improvements to both the indoor and outdoor facilities.

It aims to grow tennis participation, create additional revenue streams, secure a sustainable future for the centre and become “a significant scheme that will create a big impact for Wrexham and attract additional investment from a wide variety of strategic partners”.

A design and access statement submitted with the plans gives a summary of the improvements being sought;

New Padel Tennis Courts.

The construction of two additional outdoor tennis courts.

Additional LED floodlighting of outdoor courts to enable year-round play.

All outdoor courts resurfaced and resized to be suitable for higher grade competition.

Two outdoor courts converted to all weather courts with permeable surfaces to enable more frequent play – with a focus on enhanced community use all year round.

New additional advertisement and display signage on the building frontage to improve safety and branding.

Indoor courts reconfigured to allow for the loss of two mini courts retaining seven full sized resurfaced indoor courts with LED lighting introduced.

A complete overhaul of the indoor off-court areas.

Improved landscape and outdoor amenities.

General sustainability improvements.

The design and access statement states: “Wrexham Tennis Centre is a significant sporting destination, with 7 indoor and 11 high performance, acrylic only, outdoor courts, it is one of the largest tennis centres in the UK.

“The proposed facility improvements to the Wrexham Tennis Centre aim to create a modern, inclusive, and accessible facility that caters to the needs of the local community.

“By expanding the existing facilities, improving accessibility, and incorporating sustainable design principles, the upgraded centre will provide an exceptional tennis experience for players and spectators, while also enhancing the overall aesthetic appeal of the site.”

It adds: “By implementing these proposals, the improved Wrexham Tennis Centre will be positioned as an attractive destination for existing members and the local community generally, fostering a vibrant and thriving tennis community in the region.”

The plans can be viewed in more detail on the planning section of Wrexham Council’s website.

Council planners will make a decision on the proposals at a future date.

