Welsh theatre to host conversation event with Michael Sheen

Welsh actor Michael Sheen will dive into his experiences in the world of film and theatre and discuss the inspiration behind his most iconic roles at a special event in Swansea this weekend.

The 50-minute Q&A session which will see one of Wales’ most celebrated talents speak candidly about his passion for the arts and his life in the spotlight.

In Conversation with Michael Sheen is part of the inaugural Swansea Arts Weekend and will take place at the Dylan Thomas Theatre in Swansea on Saturday (October 5) at 12:230pm.

The theatre holds a special place in Sheen’s heart, as it was here that he gave one of his early performances with the West Glamorgan Youth Theatre.

Complex characters

Returning to the venue now as an award-winning actor, Sheen continues to inspire audiences worldwide with his compelling portrayals of complex characters and his dedication to the craft of storytelling.

His most recent work includes his portrayal of Prince Andrew in A Very Royal Scandal, Nye Bevan at the Wales Millennium Centre, and bringing Dylan Thomas’ Under Milk Wood to the National Theatre.

His other standout performances include Frost/Nixon, The Queen, Good Omens and Twilight.

Creativity

Beyond his remarkable acting career, Sheen is also known for his commitment to social justice and the promotion of the arts, making this event even more meaningful.

His passion for fostering creativity and supporting the next generation of talent will undoubtedly inspire those in attendance.

He will also discuss his early steps in the industry, providing invaluable advice for aspiring actors and creatives.

Michael Sheen said: “It’s a brilliant opportunity to celebrate and support all our local creative talent, whether professionals, community groups or passionate enthusiasts.

“We have such a rich, creative history here and it’s wonderful to be able to share it with each other and the world.”

This event is an exciting addition to the diverse activities happening as part of Swansea Arts Weekend, showcasing the city’s thriving cultural scene.

Councillor Elliott King, Cabinet Member – Culture, Human Rights & Equalities – at Swansea Council, said: “Welcoming an internationally recognised actor of Sheen’s calibre to the Dylan Thomas Theatre will undoubtedly bring inspiration to the city’s creative industries.

“We are delighted that Michael has chosen to work with us to support Welsh arts, and we know the Q&A session will provide unique insights into all he has learned over the course of his career.

Culture

Swansea Arts Weekend is all about connecting people with culture, and In Conversation with Michael Sheen puts these aims into practice.

“Engaging with the arts brings marked benefit to communities and individuals, and we are thrilled to offer this opportunity to hear from an icon of the Welsh creative scene.

“We hope visitors and locals enjoy the event, and that it inspires long-term engagement with the arts and cultural venues here in Swansea and beyond.”

Swansea Arts Weekend is supported by the Cultural and Tourism Anchor at Swansea Council and funded by the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.

The Arts Weekend, running from 4th – 6th October, encompasses art exhibitions, workshops, new commissions, live music, comedy, dance and interactive classes.

