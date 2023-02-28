Welsh Tories could be entirely wiped out in next election, according to a new poll

A YouGov poll for WalesOnline, released ahead of St David’s Day, shows the Conservatives’ share of the vote has slipped to just 19%, while Labour’s share has surged from 41% in 2019 to 53% now.

Among people aged 25-49, the Tory share of the vote is just 7%.

A series of crises, allegations of sleaze and government mismanagement have engulfed the Conservative party since the election of 2019 – in which time the UK has had three different Prime Ministers.

The poll found that in Wales, the Conservative vote share has slipped to just 19%.

This is similar to how the Conservatives fared in 1997 and lower than 2001 when they won no seats in Wales.

In 2019 they won 14 seats (a gain of 6) with 36.1% of the vote and since then, 19% have gone to Labour with a significant 12% going to Reform.

Swing

Labour’s vote share has surged over 12 percentage points, from 41% in 2019 to 53%.

28% of people who voted Plaid in 2019 now intend to vote Labour.

The Tory vote is very low among working age people under 50 and among those aged 25-49 just 7% would vote Conservative if there was an election tomorrow.

Geographically, Labour dominate Cardiff and Valleys areas, where 62% of people intend to vote for them.

According to the Wales Governance Centre, the YouGov poll shows that, based on uniform swing and current boundaries, the Conservative party would keep just two Welsh seats, the lowest number since they gained none in the 2001 election.

Those seats are Brecon and Radnorshire and Montgomeryshire.

The WalesOnline/YouGov poll used a sample size of 1,083 of adults in Wales who were questioned between February 17-23, 2023.

Results weighted by likelihood to vote, excluding those who would not vote, don’t know, or refused, and excluding 16-17 year olds this week.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

