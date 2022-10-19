Welsh Tories criticise council prioritising the Welsh language over English
Welsh Conservatives have criticised a council for prioritising the Welsh language over English.
Gwynedd Council or ‘Cyngor Gwynedd’ as it will now increasingly be known has recently adopted a reformed Welsh Language Policy.
The policy will see staff only using the Welsh name “Cyngor Gwynedd” when referring to the council in written formats, and as part of its corporate image.
The change aims to ensure that the Welsh language will continue to be prioritised in all aspect of the council’s work.
Welsh Conservative Shadow Local Government Minister, Sam Rowlands MS said: “Our aim should always be to promote the Welsh language by giving it parity with English, not prioritising one language over the other.
“It seems that in the minds of some, exclusionary signage is acceptable as long as it is English speakers being excluded.
“We need to ensure that we remain an inclusive nation, given the fact that 80% of the population speaks only English. I would urge Gwynedd Council to rethink their strategy and to keep the bilingual policy in place.”
Cymdeithas support
The move by Gwynedd has been welcomed by Cymdeithas yr Iaith, who are now urging other local authorities to follow suit.
Welsh language campaign group Cymdeithas Yr Iaith said: “Gwynedd Council has been working mainly through the Welsh language for years and is an example to other councils and organisations.
“The authority has understood from the beginning that the standards are the minimum, a foundation to build on.
“There is nothing to prevent other organisations from drawing similar language policies to build on the standards in an effort to meet people’s expectations and therefore promote and facilitate wider use of the Welsh language.
“It is a matter of great sadness that many other organisations, several years since the introduction of the standards, still treat them as targets and even boast that they fulfil these minimum statutory requirements in terms of the Welsh language.”
Oh the little rat that was duped by those liars in Buckley who lied about fake car crashes and made up traffic problems over the 20mph speed limit? That jump the gun idiot who deliberately believes lies to help spread his Welsh hating rhetoric. The guy is a pr1ck and what is happening in Gwynedd is none of his damn business. Typical tory scum with their “waah what about Inglund?” rhetoric. They pretend the occupier of our country is being supporessed all the time when the reality is that its a response to his london overlords mess from 100’s of… Read more »
The thing is I have lived here for twenty-seven of my forty-odd years on this Earth in Cymru and because I have no “ear” when it comes to being taught and I am not good at retaining information, not having the language of this country prioritised has allowed my lazy brain to rely on English. I know a few words and phrases, enough to be able to get to the platform just from the initial announcement or newly opening till before those who know no Cymraeg at all. I can greet people, when I remember, in Welsh and I can… Read more »
If you are having problems picking up Welsh, I recommend duolingo which is free. It’s really good.
He sounds like these morons that go on holiday to Europe and then complain they can’t get “inglish” food.
Cyngor Gwynedd.
Simple Sam.
Why didn’t this pip squeak comment the other week, when Monmouth council were prioritising English road signs and street names. If the Tory’s were consistent they would not leave themselves open to accusations of being anti Cymru/Cymraeg and pro England English on every subject they make comments on. Are they really as stupid as they make out they are, with such outbursts?
Na foed i’r lembo yma rygnu am gydraddoldeb iaith. Ni allaf hyd yn oed brynu llefrith yn Gymraeg!
The tories have more important things to worry about than pick on the Welsh language yet again. Their party is hanging on by a thread with incompetents in charge and this is the best they can come up with.
A Tory attitude to ‘parity’ for the Welsh language is allowing, yes allowing, a Welsh speaking club to gather in a village hall for 2 hours on Tuesday night. Ignore and continue until parity is achieved.
Drivel of the day from another lame Tory rep. Tedious in the extreme.