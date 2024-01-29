Welsh Tories launch website asking for feedback on 20mph default speed limit

Emily Price

The Welsh Conservatives have launched a website asking for feedback from the public on Wales’ 20mph default speed limit and for details of how people plan to vote at the next general election.

At the weekend, leader of the Tory Senedd group, Andrew RT Davies shared a link to the new website on X saying: “We must all do our bit to help scrap Labour and Plaid’s blanket 20mph speed limits. Click here to play your part.”

The controversial road regulation came into force in September last year and saw most roads in Wales that were 30mph switch to 20mph – although councils have discretion to impose exemptions.

Speed limit

The website contains a Welsh Conservative petition and two 20mph surveys – the first asking, “which roads need their old speed limit restoring”.

The survey also asks respondents: “Would you vote for Labour at the next General Election after they introduced a blanket 20mph speed limit on Welsh roads?”

As well as: “Would you vote for the Welsh Conservatives at the next General Election as they oppose the blanket 20mph limit?”

Personal details such as name, email address and postcode have to be input in order for the survey to be submitted.

A second section of the website states: “On the 17th of September, the Welsh Labour Government implemented 20mph speed limits across Wales.

“This move has transitioned the majority of Wales’ 30mph speed limits to 20mph. This will cost the taxpayer an estimated £33m, the equivalent to hiring more than 1,200 more nurses for the Welsh NHS.

“This is costly and deeply unpopular. People and businesses across Wales have been affected. Emergency services are concerned at slower response times. Over 450,000 people have signed a petition against the limit. Labour Government in Wales told to ‘think again’ about the new limit.”

Rishi Sunak

A second quiz asks whether Wales’ 20mph default speed limit has had a direct impact on a respondent’s daily commute or business.

The survey also asks: “Are you in favour of the campaign being led by the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, to end the ‘war on motorists?'”

At the end of the questionnaire, the Welsh Conservatives request details of how respondents voted at the last general election in 2019 in order to make the survey “representative”.

Alongside this there is a drop down box for respondents to declare which party they plan to vote for at the next general election which is expected to come later this year.

Both surveys can be entered regardless of whether a name, postcode or email address is valid and both can be completed more than once.

The controversial new default speed limit has so far been met with fierce opposition in Wales and a petition calling for it to be reversed has reached over 466,000 signatures – the most in Senedd history.

Opposition

The Welsh Conservatives have heavily opposed the change due to its cost and the party has promised voters that if they were ever in power in Wales, they would axe it.

Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister for Transport Natasha Asghar said: “After ignoring the public for so long, Labour continues to plough ahead with their war on motorists.

“Labour’s handling of their blanket 20mph speed limit rollout has been shambolic, with a groundswell of public opinion against the scheme and a record-breaking petition reaching more than 468,000 signatures further highlighting the public’s anger.

“That is why the Welsh Conservatives have launched a website for people to make their voices heard and to send a message to the Labour Government in Cardiff Bay that time’s up for 20.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

