Welsh Tories slam ‘no strings attached Barry Horns giveaway’
The number of listeners for their song ‘This is Wales‘ jumped to 115,000 on Spotify following criticism by the Welsh Conservatives that they had received a Welsh Government grant to promote Wales in Qatar.
In response to a written question, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said that there were no expectations placed on the Barry Horns for the £17,032 of public funds given as part of the Partner Support Fund, Welsh Tories have said.
Welsh Conservative Shadow Culture and Sport Minister, Tom Giffard MS said: “The Labour Government, during the implementation of their shambolic Partner Support Fund gave huge sums of public money to large organisations that are already in receipt of taxpayer cash.
“However, the biggest eye-opener was the £17,000 given to the abusive, intolerant, Plaid Cymru-supporting Barry Horns. It is now clear that these funds were purely a giveaway with no strings attached.
“Taxpayers in Wales rightly expect that when the Welsh Government gives groups and organisations their money, that they have strict and specific criteria for the use of that money, and it will not go to further party political causes.
“It seems that neither is the case here. Therefore, Vaughan Gething needs to explain this immediately or withdraw the funding completely.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
How much money have the tories given to centre for welsh studies, or taxed enough cymru, or any other right wing pressure group?
The hypocrisy and projection of these Wales hating fascists is unreal.
A group who want our identity and culture at the forefront and promote positive human values like liveable wages and our resources for our needs, are bad. But the stink tanks handed cash to defraud the taxpayer are not. Tories are upset they haven’t got their noses in the trough of cash this time.
As Conservative Party policies are to deprive Wales and actively campaign with UK government in reductions to what Wales receives financially, it ill behoves them to pontificate on such matters. The current shambles caused by this Conservative government having cost the UK tens of billions through the recent budget and then to have to completely abandon and U turn on every thing they put forward, having made massive economic losses, the effects of which will leave everybody a great deal worse off for many years to come. It will be Wales, already one of the most economically deprived areas of… Read more »
Does he have no life to live?