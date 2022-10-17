Welsh Tories slam ‘no strings attached Barry Horns giveaway’

The band was awarded more than £17,000 from the £1.8 million World Cup Partner Support Fund, which is supporting 19 projects promoting culture, arts and heritage ahead of the tournament in Qatar.The Conservatives have previously said The Barry Horns – named after the former Wales footballer Barry Horne – had used social media to promote pro-Welsh nationalist and anti-Conservative rhetoric and should not be receiving taxpayer funding. The number of listeners for their song ‘This is Wales‘ jumped to 115,000 on Spotify following criticism by the Welsh Conservatives that they had received a Welsh Government grant to promote Wales in Qatar. In response to a written question, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said that there were no expectations placed on the Barry Horns for the £17,032 of public funds given as part of the Partner Support Fund, Welsh Tories have said.

Welsh Conservative Shadow Culture and Sport Minister, Tom Giffard MS said: “The Labour Government, during the implementation of their shambolic Partner Support Fund gave huge sums of public money to large organisations that are already in receipt of taxpayer cash.

“However, the biggest eye-opener was the £17,000 given to the abusive, intolerant, Plaid Cymru-supporting Barry Horns. It is now clear that these funds were purely a giveaway with no strings attached.

“Taxpayers in Wales rightly expect that when the Welsh Government gives groups and organisations their money, that they have strict and specific criteria for the use of that money, and it will not go to further party political causes.

“It seems that neither is the case here. Therefore, Vaughan Gething needs to explain this immediately or withdraw the funding completely.”

