Welsh Tories slam Plaid ‘game changing’ case for Wales independence

New research published today by Plaid Cymru, heralded as a “game changer” in the Welsh independence debate by Plaid Cymru, has been slammed as “voodoo economics” by Welsh Conservatives.

The research conducted by Professor John Doyle of Dublin’s City University concluded that the fiscal gap in the early days of an independent Wales would be approximately £2.6bn – significantly lower than the frequently quoted figure of £13.5bn.

Plaid Cymru Leader Adam Price MS had said the finding “further debunks the argument that Wales is too small and too poor to thrive as an independent nation”.

“Not only does Professor Doyle’s work further build the body of evidence that supports the case for an independent Wales, it is also a game-changer in the debate surrounding its viability.

“Time and again, we have heard wild estimates about the likely fiscal gap that would exist if we were to become independent that bear no relation to reality. This shows once and for all that ‘fantasy economics’ are peddled by those against not for independence.”

‘Wild predictions’

Welsh Conservative Leader Andrew RT Davies MS said: “The report makes some wild predictions on what a future Welsh Government would do if Wales became independent.

“In this scenario the Welsh Government would forgo any responsibility in keeping us safe – abandoning defence spending and ending the current style of UK aid to developing nations. Not to mention having no ambition for a Wales foreign policy with embassies closing around the world.

“And apparently the Welsh state would be able to negotiate a deal with the UK Government to avoid debt coming our way.

“This report is nothing but back of the envelope fantasy figures to justify Plaid’s obsession. Adam Price needs to be honest with the people of Wales and explain what he would cut from our military, diplomatic service and aid budget.

“Instead of tackling the Labour Government on Wales being the only nation in the UK to see increasing child poverty or the endless cost of pain crisis with every growing NHS waiting lists, Plaid have joined Labour cap in hand for more politicians and wasting time of voodoo economics.”

‘Accounting exercise’

Professor Doyle, whose work contributed towards Plaid Cymru’s submission to the Commission on the Constitutional Future of Wales, has said: “It is not for me as an Irish academic to advise the people of Wales on their future constitutional choices, but the figure of £13.5bn, frequently quoted as representing the UK government annual subvention to Wales, is a UK accounting exercise, and not a calculation of the fiscal gap that would exist in the early days of an independent Wales.

