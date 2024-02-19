Welsh Tories to bring forward Senedd motion on troubled north Wales health board

Emily Price

The Welsh Conservatives will bring forward a Senedd motion this week marking one year since Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) was placed back into special measures.

Wales’ biggest health board came under increased scrutiny last year after “serious concerns” were raised about its performance, leadership and culture.

The entire board was removed in February 2023 and staff from the finance team were later suspended.

It had come out of special measures only two years earlier.

Special measures mean the organisation receives “targeted intervention” from the Welsh Government.

The Welsh Conservatives say it was taken out “conveniently” in time for the 2021 Senedd elections.

The health board has spent longer in special measures than any other NHS organisation in the history of the National Health Service.

Saturday (February 24th) marks one year since the health board was placed back into special measures.

This week Health Minister Eluned Morgan will set out the progress made at the board.

On Wednesday (February 21), the Welsh Conservatives will debate a motion calling on the Welsh Government to listen to the concerns of healthcare professionals and ensure patients in north Wales get timely, high-quality healthcare.

Problems

Commenting ahead of the debate, Welsh Conservative Shadow North Wales Minister, Darren Millar MS, said: “The Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board is nearing yet another anniversary in special measures, but patients and staff are yet to see the improvements they have been promised by Labour Ministers.

“Report after report highlights problems yet the Labour Government seems incapable of getting to grips with the failings and problems they expose.

“Next week, we will be calling on the Labour Government to listen to the concerns of healthcare professionals, patients and their loved ones, and ensure that the people of North Wales get the timely, high-quality healthcare that they deserve.”

The motion reads:

To propose that the Senedd:

1. Recognises the work and dedication of hardworking staff at the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.

2. Notes that:

a) 27 February 2024 marks one year since Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board was placed back into special measures;

b) the health board was previously subject to special measures between 8 June 2015 and 24 November 2020, less than 6 months prior to the 2021 Senedd elections; and

c) the health board has spent longer in special measures than any other NHS organisation in the history of the National Health Service.

3. Regrets that since being placed into special measures, patients and staff are yet to see the required improvements.

4. Calls on the Welsh Government to:

a) listen to the concerns of healthcare professionals when concerns are raised about the quality of services; and

b) ensure patients in north Wales get the timely, high-quality healthcare that they deserve

‘Improvements’

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Health Minister Eluned Morgan will tomorrow (Tuesday) set out the progress made in relation to special measures at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.

“Over the last year, there have been improvements in many areas, including vascular services, reducing long waiting times and board governance but further work is needed to sustain these.

“We will continue to support the health board through special measures and we thank all the staff for their hard work to improve care for people in North Wales.”

