Welsh Tories to bring forward Senedd motion to mark World Mental Health Day
This week the Welsh Conservatives will bring forward a motion in the Senedd to introduce measures to help tackle mental health in Wales.
Tuesday 10th October marks World Mental Health Day and Shadow Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, James Evans MS has said that although the day serves as a reminder of “how far society has come”, it also highlights “how far left there is to go”.
Figures show that 1 in 4 people will experience a mental health problem at some point in their lives and the Welsh Conservatives have warned that the stigma surrounding mental health is a barrier that must be torn down.
On Wednesday, (October 11), the Welsh Conservatives will bring forward a Senedd motion to not only mark World Mental Health Day, but also to bring forward measures to support those impacted by mental health.
The shadow minister for mental health will call for a new mental health act, to ensure spending on mental health and wellbeing services is increased in real terms.
He will also call on the Welsh Government to provide an eating disorder unit in Wales, and to ensure all public bodies in Wales offer mental health first aid training to staff.
Stark reminder
Commenting ahead of the debate, Mr Evans MS said:”“With 1 in 4 of us experiencing a mental health problem at some point in our lives, World Mental Health Day is a great opportunity to mark how far society has come on mental health, but also a stark reminder of how far left there is to go.
“That’s why the Welsh Conservatives are using this occasion to bring forward real solutions to help tackle the mental health problems that we regretfully see across Wales.
“We’re calling on the Labour Government to bring forward a new mental health act, to ensure spending on mental health and wellbeing services is increased in real terms, to provide an eating disorder unit in Wales, and to ensure all public bodies in Wales offer mental health first aid training to staff.”
Since the Tories, though the cost of living crisis they caused, the atmosphere of outrage, hatred and persecution they have cultivated, the extra deaths they caused during Covid, the disaster that was Brexit, demonising doctors and nurses (a new low even by their standards) etc etc etc etc etc, have actually CAUSED more mental heath issues in the British and English people than anything other than starting another war, it seems a tad hypocritical for ARTie’s army to now be bleating on about mental health, in an effort to masquerade as decent (or frankly ANY kind of) human being. UTTERLY… Read more »