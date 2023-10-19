Welsh Tories win Senedd ballot to introduce mental health bill

Emily Price

The Welsh Conservatives have won a Senedd ballot to introduce new mental health legislation in Wales.

On Wednesday (October 18) Shadow Minister for Mental Health, James Evans MS, won the chance to present his own Bill to the Senedd after winning the annual Member Bill Ballot.

The Mental Health (Wales) Bill will provide a replacement for current outdated mental health legislation.

The Bill aims to improve the delivery of mental health plans for Welsh Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services and adult services as well as improve the accountability of Welsh public sector organisations.

It will also guarantee parity between the treatment of physical and mental health as well as help to reduce the stigma of mental health in Wales.

“Important”

Mr Evans said: “I’m very pleased that today I’ve been given the opportunity by the Senedd to bring this legislation forward as its gives us a chance to deliver something that can improve the lives of the people in Wales.

“1 in 4 of us will experience a mental health problem at some point in our lives. That’s why I’m pleased to have been chosen to bring forward this very important Bill to the Senedd, the Mental Health (Wales) Bill.

“I look forward to introducing my Bill and I want to work in a truly collaborative way with the Welsh Government Deputy Minister, Lynne Neagle MS and Members across the chamber to introduce legislation that will improve the lives of the people in Wales.

“I’m hopeful it can receive cross-party support in making a real positive change for people’s mental health across Wales.”

