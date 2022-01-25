Welsh Tory leader skips First Minister’s Questions to receive CBE at Windsor Castle

The leader of the Tories in the Senedd skipped First Minister’s Question’s to receive a CBE at Windsor Castle.

Andrew RT Davies passed up the opportunity to quiz Mark Drakeford about Welsh Government policy at the Senedd today, to pick up the gong from the Duke of Cambridge.

The Tory politician, who was covered at FMQs by party colleague Paul Davies, said he was “honoured” to be given the award.

He thanked his family, staff, and Welsh Conservative members, saying nothing he’s “achieved in politics” would have been possible without them.

Honoured to formally receive a CBE from HRH The Duke of Cambridge today at Windsor Castle. Nothing I’ve achieved in politics would have been possible without the support of my family, my staff and Welsh Conservative members. A huge thank you to you all! pic.twitter.com/6Ray3QN059 — Andrew RT Davies (@AndrewRTDavies) January 25, 2022

‘Richly deserved’

Tory MS Peter Fox said: “Congratulations, Andrew, this is richly deserved!”

Cardiff University Conservatives said: “Congratulations Andrew, very well deserved!”

Vale of Clwyd MS Gareth Davies said: “Many congratulations Andrew, well deserved”

The CBE forms part of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire is a British order of chivalry. It rewards contributions to the arts and sciences, work with charitable and welfare organisations, as well as public service outside the civil service.

The Order is made up of 5 classes, the two most senior of which entitle their members to the use of Sir for men and Dame for women before their forename. The CBE, or Commander, is ranked as a third class honour, above the OBE, or Officer, which is fourth class, the MBE, or Member, which is fifth class.