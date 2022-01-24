Welsh Tory leader under fire for claiming ‘Britain alone turned the tide against Nazi Germany’
The leader of the Tories in the Senedd has come under fire for claiming that “Britain alone turned the tide against Nazi Germany”.
Andrew RT Davies, who made the claim while paying tribute to wartime Prime Minister, Winston Churchill, on the anniversary of his death, has been accused of ‘rewriting history”.
Churchill led Britain during World War Two, which lasted from 1939 to 1945, and was by far the was by far the deadliest conflict in human history, resulting in what has been estimated to be 70 to 85 million fatalities.
The Axis powers, led by Nazi Germany, the Empire of Japan, and Fascist Italy, were defeated by a international coalition of 26 nations called the Allies, which included Britain, as well as the United States, the Soviet Union, and China as its principal members.
The UK was also hugely reliant on assistance from soldiers from across the British Empire and Commonwealth.
According to figures from the Russian government, the Soviet Union had the highest number of fatalities at 26.6 million.
The journalist Andrew Scott, who writes under the name Otto English, said: “Winston Churchill provided good leadership of Britain in WW2. To suggest that ‘he’ or ‘Britain’ alone turned the tide, or that European freedom is owed to him- is Buster Gonadian sized cojones.”
Professor Mathias Eberl said: “You will be amazed when you hear about the Red Army and what happened in Stalingrad.”
Dave Jones said: “This rewriting of history will certainly come as news to the rest of the world.”
John Ashton said: “How to say you don’t know anything about history without actually saying you don’t know anything about history.”
‘Culture war’
Alexander Phillips said: “I fear this is what happens when the desire of Andrew’s staff to be at the forefront of the ‘culture war’ trumps their desire to honour Churchill.
“It’s just sad. Not only for the display of historical ignorance, but also for the insult to Churchill’s actual wartime achievements.”
Vikki Guy said: “I think the US, Russia, other Allied forces, Commonwealth soldiers and probably a few more would have pretty valid argument against your ‘Britain alone’ statement. This is basic GCSE level history!”
Ex-Foreign Office adviser David Clark said: “UK is crippled by its addiction to a fantasy version of past. This is where all the exceptionalist ‘they need us more than we need them’ nonsense comes from.”
Am amazed ARTD could write such abject nonsense whilst ejaculating – impressive…
I remember our prospects as being poor, until USA and Russia joined forces with us, and European undercover groups. Was said at the time until Hitler opened the ‘Russian Front’ thus dividing his troops, we were losing.
Mor dwp a slej!
It is not called World War 2 for nothing. He overlooks the Indian, Canadian, Australian, South African, New Zealand, Jamaican and of course the Netherlands and Polish contribution. Considerably later of course the American and Russian effort which really turned the tide. ARTD’s grasp of history is of a typically English nationalistic nature and blinkered!
grasp ? FFS he doesn’t even make finger tip contact ! His cumulative displays of ignorance and absurdity furnish ample evidence to the electorate that he should be removed at the next election.
The man is a bloated epitome of a Tory fat cat,
What you get from a pig – is a grunt!
What’s his name, has no shame at all. the level he will stoop to look good to his masters in London has no limits. The man must know the sacrifice made by, not only Europeans, but also all the other nations, and yet refuses to acknowledge this in order to promote British exceptionalism in the London press. How sad he feels the need to do this.
If it hadn’t been for Biggles, we’d all be speaking German.
The irony is that English is in fact a Germanic language.
Germanic not German. Germanic languages include Swedish, Norse, Danish, Dutch, Icelandic, Scots, German, Faroese and English.
RTD is still a t*t though
It’s a wonder that he didn’t say England stands alone against Germany like the English always said in times gonby and in the old filmes
Yes Malcolm… My Welsh grandfather saw actual. combat and then spent a lifetime hearing how England won the war
Given their apparent adoration of Churchill, then it’s a shame these people don’t actually study him. To quote the then Prime Minister himself: ‘I shall take occasion to repeat to-morrow in the House of Commons what I have said before, that it is the Russian Army that tore the guts out of the German military machine . . .’ Winston Churchill to Marshal Stalin, 27 September 1944. He was quite correct: ‘Total Wehrmacht losses to 30 April 1945 amounted to 11,135,500 including 6,035,000 wounded. Of these, almost 9,000,000 fell in the East. German armed forces’ losses to war’s end numbered… Read more »
I recently watched an old war film where England not Britain or anyone else were saving Europe from the Nazis. Must be where RT got his info from.
2 world wars and 1 world cup as the song goes.
To quote the then Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill himself:
‘I shall take occasion to repeat to-morrow in the House of Commons what I have said before, that it is the Russian Army that tore the guts out of the German military machine . . .’
Winston Churchill to Marshal Stalin, 27 September 1944.
Kick this idiot out of wales 🏴
What a slap in the face to USA, USSR, France, Poland, Belgium, Australia, etc. etc. etc.
Silly thing to say Andrew RT Davies!
Andrew RT Davies is an embarrassment to Wales and Welsh politics a figure of fun at home and a nobody to his English masters, yet he continues grovelling to the Tory toffs in the hope of a pat on the head and dog biscuit
It’s really embarrassing having such ignorant and clearly uneducated idiots representing us in the Senedd, the people of Wales deserve much much better.
I was immensly proud of my grandfathers involvement in WW2 and he told me himself that it was the immense sacrifices fo the Russians (26 million + dead) and the huge material contribution of the USA that ‘won’ the war. Its true to say that victory in the Battle of Britain (which prevented a German invasion) ensured that the Americans had a base from which to launch D Day… and that was a great help in delivering final victory. But, not wishing to denigrate the sacrifices of British servicemen and women, there is no way Britain on its own could… Read more »
The relatives of the 20 million Soviet dead might beg to differ ARTD you moron.
When Churchill secured Roosevelt’s commitment to enter the war, the next morning he wrote in his diary “Last night I slept the sleep of the saved”. That’s the reality, and everyone in the UK acknowledges that, except, it seems, for one Member of the Senedd.
ARTD is infected with this disease call endemic sentimental English nationalism disguised as British nationalism. It is peculiar to a breed known as Tories. I lived through the entire period of World 2 and I can I speak from first hand knowledge. We were completely incapable of “turning the tide against Nazi Germany” because we were on our knees and virtually had nothing left to offer in defence of ourselves. The Germans could have easily sorted us out if it wasn’t for the intervention of the Americans who came to our rescue. We would have lost the Battle of Britain… Read more »
Talk about seeking to
revise history – Wow 😮