The leader of the Tories in the Senedd has come under fire for claiming that “Britain alone turned the tide against Nazi Germany”.

Andrew RT Davies, who made the claim while paying tribute to wartime Prime Minister, Winston Churchill, on the anniversary of his death, has been accused of ‘rewriting history”.

Churchill led Britain during World War Two, which lasted from 1939 to 1945, and was by far the was by far the deadliest conflict in human history, resulting in what has been estimated to be 70 to 85 million fatalities.

The Axis powers, led by Nazi Germany, the Empire of Japan, and Fascist Italy, were defeated by a international coalition of 26 nations called the Allies, which included Britain, as well as the United States, the Soviet Union, and China as its principal members.

The UK was also hugely reliant on assistance from soldiers from across the British Empire and Commonwealth.

According to figures from the Russian government, the Soviet Union had the highest number of fatalities at 26.6 million.

The journalist Andrew Scott, who writes under the name Otto English, said: “Winston Churchill provided good leadership of Britain in WW2. To suggest that ‘he’ or ‘Britain’ alone turned the tide, or that European freedom is owed to him- is Buster Gonadian sized cojones.”

Professor Mathias Eberl said: “You will be amazed when you hear about the Red Army and what happened in Stalingrad.”

Dave Jones said: “This rewriting of history will certainly come as news to the rest of the world.”

John Ashton said: “How to say you don’t know anything about history without actually saying you don’t know anything about history.”

‘Culture war’

Alexander Phillips said: “I fear this is what happens when the desire of Andrew’s staff to be at the forefront of the ‘culture war’ trumps their desire to honour Churchill.

“It’s just sad. Not only for the display of historical ignorance, but also for the insult to Churchill’s actual wartime achievements.”

Vikki Guy said: “I think the US, Russia, other Allied forces, Commonwealth soldiers and probably a few more would have pretty valid argument against your ‘Britain alone’ statement. This is basic GCSE level history!”

Ex-Foreign Office adviser David Clark said: “UK is crippled by its addiction to a fantasy version of past. This is where all the exceptionalist ‘they need us more than we need them’ nonsense comes from.”