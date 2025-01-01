Welsh Tory leader vows to become First Minister in New Year’s message

Emily Price

The newly elected leader of the Welsh Conservatives has vowed to become the First Minister of Wales at the next Senedd election in his New Year’s message.

Darren Millar was elected unopposed as the leader of the opposition in the Welsh Parliament in December after his predecessor, Andrew RT Davies, resigned.

With fewer than 500 days until the Senedd Election in May 2026, Millar has promised to travel the country with his shadow cabinet in 2025 to speak directly with Welsh people.

‘Optimism’

In his message for the New Year, he said: “As we welcome the start of 2025, I want to wish you and your loved ones a very happy and prosperous New Year. As the newly elected leader of the Welsh Conservative group in the Senedd, I am filled with optimism that together, we can fix Wales.

“The past year has highlighted significant challenges for our nation. Our NHS struggles with the longest waiting lists and ambulance delays in the UK. Our schools have some of the lowest standards in the UK.

“High street businesses face higher taxes than their English counterparts, new roads are not being built and major rail projects seem to have stalled. Family farms—the lifeblood of our rural communities—are threatened by changes to death duties.

“The problems are obvious, but the Welsh Conservative Group is focused on providing solutions.”

Solutions

He added: “Under my leadership, we will lay out a clear plan to fix Wales, because under Labour, Wales is broken. But to do this effectively, we must listen to you. Whether you’re a nurse in Cardiff, a farmer in Ceredigion, a business owner in Wrexham, or a parent in Newport, your voice matters.

“My commitment for 2025 is to travel across our great nation, alongside members of my shadow cabinet, to hear directly from you about how we can improve our NHS, schools, transport system, and give support to local businesses.

“These conversations will shape the policies we present in our 2026 manifesto. Above all, our approach will prioritise practical solutions. What matters is what works.

“Our focus will be on cutting NHS waiting lists, raising educational standards, supporting existing businesses, and fostering new enterprise.

“Labour’s broken promises—to farmers, pensioners, WASPI women, and businesses—have eroded trust. We will offer a credible, honest alternative, delivering for hardworking people across Wales.”

Faith

In his message, Millar also addressed issues recently raised in the press about his religious faith.

The Clwyd West MS is an evangelical Christian who before becoming a politician worked for an organisation that took Bibles to countries where they were banned.

He currently has a second job – which he works an average of seven hours a week – as the chief executive of Christian charity, the Pocket Book Testament League.

The organisation describes itself as “a group of Christians who have committed to reading the Word of God, carrying the Word with them wherever they go, and sharing the Word with others.”

In his New Year’s message, Millar said: “I’m often asked about my faith in the press. I am a Christian, and my values are informed by my faith but I do not seek to impose my beliefs on anyone.

“I was born into a working-class family in Manchester and raised in north Wales, where I live with my wife and two children. I understand the challenges faced by ordinary families and am committed to addressing them.

“I fully expect 2025 to be the busiest year of my life, and I embrace the challenge with enthusiasm. By working together and listening to you, we can create a manifesto that reflects the aspirations of people across Wales.”

Recent polling has predicted that the Welsh Conservatives will collapse into fourth place at the next Senedd election following a rise in popularity for Reform UK.

But Mr Millar says his ultimate goal is for his party to become the largest in Wales.

Signing off his New Year’s message, he said: “Let me be clear, my target is to be the First Minister of Wales in 2026, with the Welsh Conservatives being the biggest party in the Senedd.

“Let’s make 2025 a year of hope, action, and progress. Together, we can build a brighter, better Wales for future generations. Diolch yn fawr iawn, a Blwyddyn Newydd Da.

“Here is to a successful and inspiring 2025!”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

