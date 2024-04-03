Welsh Tory leader’s senior advisor to stand in police and crime commissioner election

Emily Price

Andrew RT Davies’ senior advisor is to stand as a Tory candidate in May’s election for the new Police and Crime Commissioner for the South Wales Police area.

George Carroll, who is also the Conservative Group Leader for Vale of Glamorgan Council, has been backed by Tory MS Tom Giffard.

Mr Carroll announced his bid on a newly activated X account on Friday (March 29).

More police, safer streets 👮‍♂️ Introducing Our Plan to protect our communities 👇 pic.twitter.com/fKRcWbEBGQ — George Carroll (@George4SWales) March 29, 2024

‘Threat’

He said: “Terrorism and extremism pose a serious threat to us all. Tackling it is a key part of Our Plan.

“As Police and Crime Commissioner, I’ll actively promote the government’s Prevent programme to stop radicalisation. And the police will get all resources they need to keep us safe.”

Mr Giffard shared the video along with the caption: “George Carroll would make a great South Wales Police & Crime Commissioner.

“And he has a plan for safer streets in our community. Can’t wait to vote for him on Thursday, 2nd May.”

The current commissioner Alun Michael, who has held the post since 2012, will step down from his post having celebrated his 80th birthday in August last year.

Emma Wools, Mr Michael’s deputy PCC, was selected as Labour’s new candidate.

Dennis Clarke has been selected Plaid Cymru’s candidate.

As well as being Councillor for the Buttrills ward on Barry Town Council, Dennis works in criminal law specialising in large cases, ranging from domestic abuse to criminal law.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

