Welsh Tory leader’s senior advisor to stand in police and crime commissioner election
Emily Price
Andrew RT Davies’ senior advisor is to stand as a Tory candidate in May’s election for the new Police and Crime Commissioner for the South Wales Police area.
George Carroll, who is also the Conservative Group Leader for Vale of Glamorgan Council, has been backed by Tory MS Tom Giffard.
Mr Carroll announced his bid on a newly activated X account on Friday (March 29).
More police, safer streets 👮♂️
Introducing Our Plan to protect our communities 👇 pic.twitter.com/fKRcWbEBGQ
— George Carroll (@George4SWales) March 29, 2024
‘Threat’
He said: “Terrorism and extremism pose a serious threat to us all. Tackling it is a key part of Our Plan.
“As Police and Crime Commissioner, I’ll actively promote the government’s Prevent programme to stop radicalisation. And the police will get all resources they need to keep us safe.”
Mr Giffard shared the video along with the caption: “George Carroll would make a great South Wales Police & Crime Commissioner.
“And he has a plan for safer streets in our community. Can’t wait to vote for him on Thursday, 2nd May.”
The current commissioner Alun Michael, who has held the post since 2012, will step down from his post having celebrated his 80th birthday in August last year.
Emma Wools, Mr Michael’s deputy PCC, was selected as Labour’s new candidate.
Dennis Clarke has been selected Plaid Cymru’s candidate.
As well as being Councillor for the Buttrills ward on Barry Town Council, Dennis works in criminal law specialising in large cases, ranging from domestic abuse to criminal law.
Thanks for the heads up. Wont be voting for him then. Any advisor for Cap’n Tubthumper has not really been an example of prudence and capability.
Interesting he wades in on terror and and extremism. Buzz words for the far right in the party. My concerns are policing at the street level, dealing with anti social behaviour and accountability in the force when wrong uns inevitable come to the news headlines.
The tories pose a greater threat to the well-being of me, my family and friends than anyone labelled a “terrorist or extremist.”
Having said that I won’t be sorry to see alun michael go, he’s been more like a spokesperson for the south Wales police instead of holding them to account, we deserve someone better!