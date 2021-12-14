Welsh Tory Lord suggests a new royal yacht would be ‘invaluable’

A Welsh Tory Lord has suggested that a new royal yacht would be “invaluable”.

Byron Davies, who sits in the unelected House of Lords, believes such a vessel, which has been given a price tag of £283m, would help with “promoting Britain in the world”.

The former MP, who is President of the Welsh Conservatives, made the suggestion in a debate about replacing the Royal Yacht Britannia, which was scrapped in 1997.

This is despite reports that senior members of the Royal Family won’t use the yacht for holidays after a row about the huge price tag.

According to a source close to the royal household the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge have no interest in what Downing Street is calling a “national flagship” to replace the Royal Yacht Britannia, which was scrapped in 1997.

The UK Government’s Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, is reportedly reluctant to pay for the project.

Lord Davies of Gower said: “My Lords, when such captains of industry as the successful business luminary, the late Sir Donald Gosling—who reportedly bequeathed some £50 million to the replacement of the royal yacht ‘Britannia’—see the sense in promoting Britain in the world, particularly as we seek new trading partners, does the Minister agree that the benefits of such a vessel will be invaluable?”

Baroness Goldie replied: “The case for the new national flagship is not just well made, it is self-evident. It reflects the determination of this Government to do everything we can to boost investment in the UK economy, to create more jobs in the United Kingdom and to ensure that we have a facilitator in the form of this new flagship to engage meaningfully with global partners.”

‘No one wants it’

A source close to the royal household told The Sunday Times: “No one wants this vessel at the palace.

“Charles doesn’t want it. William has no interest in it. He has no interest in naval things at all. All this controversy has just put them off even more.

“Will they go on board to promote trade if they’re in the area? Of course. But you won’t get them taking it up to the west coast of Scotland like the Duke of Edinburgh used to.”