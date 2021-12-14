Welsh Tory Lord suggests a new royal yacht would be ‘invaluable’
A Welsh Tory Lord has suggested that a new royal yacht would be “invaluable”.
Byron Davies, who sits in the unelected House of Lords, believes such a vessel, which has been given a price tag of £283m, would help with “promoting Britain in the world”.
The former MP, who is President of the Welsh Conservatives, made the suggestion in a debate about replacing the Royal Yacht Britannia, which was scrapped in 1997.
This is despite reports that senior members of the Royal Family won’t use the yacht for holidays after a row about the huge price tag.
According to a source close to the royal household the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge have no interest in what Downing Street is calling a “national flagship” to replace the Royal Yacht Britannia, which was scrapped in 1997.
The UK Government’s Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, is reportedly reluctant to pay for the project.
Lord Davies of Gower said: “My Lords, when such captains of industry as the successful business luminary, the late Sir Donald Gosling—who reportedly bequeathed some £50 million to the replacement of the royal yacht ‘Britannia’—see the sense in promoting Britain in the world, particularly as we seek new trading partners, does the Minister agree that the benefits of such a vessel will be invaluable?”
Baroness Goldie replied: “The case for the new national flagship is not just well made, it is self-evident. It reflects the determination of this Government to do everything we can to boost investment in the UK economy, to create more jobs in the United Kingdom and to ensure that we have a facilitator in the form of this new flagship to engage meaningfully with global partners.”
‘No one wants it’
A source close to the royal household told The Sunday Times: “No one wants this vessel at the palace.
“Charles doesn’t want it. William has no interest in it. He has no interest in naval things at all. All this controversy has just put them off even more.
“Will they go on board to promote trade if they’re in the area? Of course. But you won’t get them taking it up to the west coast of Scotland like the Duke of Edinburgh used to.”
Snivelling tory from another world.
To who? Not the taxpayer that’s for damn sure. Plus, how slow are ships compared to anything else? Those lazy over privileged pigs may as well walk.
What an absolute pillock. Yet another idiot Tory living in a parallel universe to that which REAL people live in. T&*T.
It’s all so unedifying isn’t it? ‘Please look at me, am like you, am really English, please like me, please, please, please…’ Utterly pathetic.
Kick all English party’s out of wales 🏴 it’s time for a new wales 🏴 stop being little Englanders and be proud to be welsh start fighting for your children and grandchildren future in wales 🏴
Well we certainly could not be worse served. Our Leader has more common sense and sense of responsibility than the whole Tory pack put together!
Invaluable to whom exactly? The Queen does not approve, I am guessing the only one who wants this is the Tory Party. So they can swan around the World in luxury whilst many, especially children grow cold and hungry . Disgusted is understating their warped values!
the last one was commissioned just after WW2 and delivered in 1954. This was at a time when intercontinental air travel was in its infancy and Britain still had an empire. It was needed then, it isn’t now. The ship was incredible value lasting for over 40 years – that’s roughly the same age the Intercity 125s were when they were replaced. Both lasted longer than your average jumbo jet FYI. Britannia was an incredible ship – that yes the Royals used for holidays, but it was also a diplomatic and trading asset – that function is now fulfilled (or… Read more »
This unelected blood sucker, not satisfied with taking tax payers money as a lord, now want us to fork out millions, on something the intended users, the royals, have no interest in using. If he is so sure it will be worth the money, why does he not pay for it himself, although it would be our money he would be using.
Great to see Byron has his finger on the major priorities of the nation.
The folk of Gower can be proud their forner MP is leading on the chief issues on peoples minds and not being distracted my minor matters such as-
The NHS
Covid 19
Employment
The Environment
Promoting Gower
etc etc
Ffs
There won’t be a ‘UK’ to promote before long, perhaps they can commission a Royal pedalo for Bozo to have a state visit to Peppa Pig World
Beyond belief! Is this man serious?
Tory sycophant Byron Davies was a abject failure as an MP for the Gower constituency, and his brown nosed wish to see another royal yacht built even though there are thousands suffering benefit sanctions, homelessness is rife , and hundreds are dying of Covid makes my blood boil. His priorities are twisted as is he.
We presently have about twice as many admirals as ships in our navy. We have an air force that cannot afford fuel to fly and an army with no adequate transport for the ever fewer frontline troops and this bunch want a royal yacht?
There must be something in that heavily subsisidised port we pay for in that club of theirs.