Welsh Tory MP calls for Liz Truss to resign as Prime Minister, criticises appointment of ‘English MP’ as Welsh Secretary

A Welsh Conservative MP has become one of the first to call on the Prime Minister to resign.

Bridgend MP Jamie Wallis, who was elected in 2019, said that he was unhappy that an “English MP” – Robert Buckland – had been appointed Secretary of State for Wales.

Robert Buckland is from Llanelli but represents the constituency of South Swindon.

Jamie Wallis, who is the Conservatives’ first openly transgender MP, said that he was also unhappy that Liz Truss had not challenged transphobia within the party.

He follows North West Leicestershire MP Andrew Bridgen and Reigate MP Crispin Blunt in calling for the Prime Minister to go.

Jamie Wallis made his call in a letter to the Prime Minister which he also posted to social media.

The letter in full

“Serving as the Member of Parliament for Bridgend & Porthcawl has been one of the greatest honours of my life. And for me, to do so as a Conservative has made it particularly special,” he said.

“Our party is often cited as the world’s oldest political movement, enduring for an extraordinarily long time. I believe this endurance can be attributed to our willingness to adapt and evolve where it is necessary to serve the interests of the British people.

“This fundamental aim – securing the stability, security and prosperity of His Majesty’s people – should always override all other considerations, especially for those who seek or occupy high office.

“I do not believe that you have done so in your short time as Prime Minister. Moreover, I believe this failure has arisen from very basic and avoidable errors in your approach.

“Your decision to appoint historical supporters of you personally rather than the most qualified politicians available in the party has led to decisions that have done clear and obvious harm to the British economy.

“Furthermore, they have undermined Britain’s credibility as a trustworthy, responsible leading economy, and fractured our party in a potentially irreparable manner.

“The leadership contest was a particularly difficult time for me. Watching senior colleagues exploit the issue of transgender rights and weaponise it in order to score cheap political points was extremely unpleasant.

“But observing the hostile nature of the debate and then witnessing increased hostility towards transgender people on social media and in-person was distressing.

“However, you chose not to challenge this behaviour and have now chosen to have those same colleagues sit alongside you in your government. Mistakes can be undone, and as one united team, I believe we could achieve almost anything.

“However, whilst you are our leader, I no longer believe this is possible.

“The leadership contest, the appointments you made to Government, the way in which your senior people manage their MPs, the way in which you have allowed our Welsh colleagues to be undermined through your decision to appoint an English MP as Secretary of State in the Wales Office despite having the most ever Welsh Conservative MPs, and your handling of the press have convinced me that we could never be a united team whilst you are our leader.

“Therefore, I ask you to stand down as Prime Minister as I believe you no longer hold the confidence of the country or the parliamentary party. It is the right thing to do to ensure the stability, security and prosperity of the people to whom we owe everything.”

