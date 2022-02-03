Welsh Tory MP calls on Boris Johnson to withdraw false Jimmy Savile attack on Keir Starmer

A Welsh Conservative MP has called on the Prime Minister to withdraw his false claim that Labour leader Keir Starmer had a role in the decision not to prosecute Jimmy Savile.

Speaking to the Pembrokeshire Herald, Preseli Pembrokeshire MP Stephen Crabb said: “I thought the Jimmy Saville smear used by Boris Johnson towards Keir Starmer was ill-judged and not befitting of a Prime Minister. He should withdraw it.”

Keir Starmer was the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and head of the CPS from 2008 until 2013, but was not involved in the decision not to prosecute Jimmy Savile. In 2013 Starmer apologised for the CPS’ shortcomings.

However, during Prime Minister’s Questions like week, Boris Johnson claimed that Keir Starmer “spent most of his time prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile”. He doubled down on the claim on Wednesday’s PMQs.

The attack has landed Boris Johnson in hot water with allies as well as political foes. Today his head of policy, Munira Mirza, resigned citing the Prime Minister’s “inappropriate and partisan” attack on Keir Starmer over Jimmy Savile.

Ms Mirza, 43, who has worked with Boris Johnson since his days as Mayor of London, wrote in her resignation letter, seen by the Spectator: “I believe it was wrong for you to imply this week that Keir Starmer was personally responsible for allowing Jimmy Savile to escape justice.

“There was no fair or reasonable basis for that assertion. This was not the usual cut and thrust of politics; it was an inappropriate and partisan reference to a horrendous case of child sex abuse.

“You tried to clarify your position today but, despite my urging, you did not apologise for the misleading impression you gave.”

She continued: “You are a better man than many of your detractors will ever understand which is why it is so desperately sad that you let yourself down by making a scurrilous accusation against the Leader of the Opposition.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

