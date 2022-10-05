Welsh Tory MP grapples with protestors’ banner during Liz Truss speech

A Welsh Conservative MP removed a banner unfurled by protestors during Liz Truss’ speech at the Conservative party conference.

Aberconwy MP Robin Millar was seen reaching over to remove the banner saying ‘Who voted for this?’ unfurled during her speech.

Liz Truss said “let’s get them removed” after protesters disrupted her conference speech.

The protestors were Ami McCarthy and Rebecca Newsom, who both work in public affairs for Greenpeace. They said they were “holding the Government to account” for its promises on net zero.

Greenpeace confirmed that its activists were responsible for the protest during the Prime Minister’s speech at the Conservative Party conference.

Rebecca Newsom, head of public affairs at Greenpeace and one of the protestors thrown out of the Conservative Party conference, told reporters: “This year we really felt we needed to make an intervention because nobody actually voted for a lot of what Liz Truss and her Government are trying to do at the moment.

“Nobody voted for fracking, nobody voted to cut benefits, nobody voted to trash nature, nobody voted to scrap workers’ rights.

“There’s a whole host of things that the Conservative government were elected to do in 2019 that they are simply not doing and we needed to take that message and represent the public and actually push for Liz Truss to remain true to what the public has actually asked her and her Government to do.”

Rebecca Newsom added that the fracking ban was “a complete joke”.

Rebecca Newsom told reporters: “The protest was very much about the U-turn on the fracking moratorium that is a complete joke and the public doesn’t want that to happen and it makes absolutely no sense on climate terms either.

“You saw yourself in the video before Liz Truss walked on there was a big focus on new oil and gas in the North Sea.

“That’s not going to cut bills, that’s not going to give us energy security and it’s rubbish for the climate so absolutely we are concerned about that as well.”

‘A new era’

Liz Truss’ speech at the Conservative party conference lasted just under 35 minutes – the shortest in-person conference speech by a Tory prime minister this century.

Boris Johnson made a shorter speech in 2020, lasting a little over 27 minutes, but this was delivered remotely using video, because of Covid-19 restrictions.

The next shortest in-person speech was the one made by Mr Johnson at the 2019 Conservative party conference, which lasted 40 and a half minutes.

Liz Truss told the Tory conference to “trust me to do what it takes” to push through her “difficult but necessary” pro-growth agenda.

The Prime Minister said: “We will build roads, rail, energy and broadband quicker.

“We will be proudly pro-growth and pro-aspiration and pro-enterprise.

“That is how we will forge ahead on our long-term path to national success.

“In this new era, we’re taking a new approach.

“My friends, we’re focused on boosting growth and opportunity across our country.

“This mission will be difficult but it is necessary.

“We have no alternative if we want to get our economy moving again.

“I’m ready to make the hard choices.

“You can trust me to do what it takes.”

Liz Truss vowed to “stay the course” as she closed her first Conservative Party conference speech as leader.

The Prime Minister said: “The status quo is not an option. That is why we can’t give in to the voices of decline.

“We can’t give in to those who say Britain can’t grow faster. We can’t give in to those who say we can’t do better.

“We must stay the course.

“We’re the only party with a clear plan to get Britain moving. We’re the only party with the determination to deliver.

“Together, we can unleash the full potential of our great country.

“That is how we will build a new Britain for a new era.

“Thank you.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

