Welsh Tory MP says people in poverty should rely on one another as the state can’t help everyone
A Welsh Conservative MP has suggested that people living in poverty should help each other as the UK Government can’t help everyone cope with the cost of living crisis.
Aberconwy MP Robin Millar made the remarks came in response to a question by Yahoo News UK on what the role the state has during the cost-of-living crisis.
Speaking at a discussion about poverty at the Conservative party conference in Birmingham, he said that the state “can’t catch everything” and there is “a huge importance in… [making sure we] don’t tell people who are in a disadvantaged state that they can’t help other people”.
“When I’ve worked in some poor communities, it’s been very important for them to be able to help one another,” he said. “And this is important when we think of the state being the last resort.
“What that assumes is that we’re all passive recipients of benefits or goodness… the state [should not steamroller] the individual human dignity that comes with helping others around us.”
That could also mean that food banks were not “philosophically” a bad thing as they allowed people to help each other, he said. Aberconwy has “multiple food banks” and that it had been “quite inspirational” to see them working during the pandemic, he said.
“Frequently, we’re told: ‘There are food banks, that’s a damning indictment of the government’,” he said.
“But there’s a philosophical question there – about what is the balance of the role of community [versus]… state-led intervention.”
Robin Millar was one of the new intake of MPs elected at the 2019 General Election. He won the seat previously held by Conservative Guto Bebb who lost his whip due to his opposition to Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal. He has a majority of 2,034.
O fy ngwlad! This is a car crash attempt to excuse and explain the cost of living crisis and the effect of post Brexit Conservative policies. I have never, ever, ever felt ‘inspirational’ about food banks. And are poor people by definition so multi skilled that they can help neighbours by, say, morphing into doctors, teachers, nurses etc etc overnight? We desperately need a Gerneral Election.
The reduction in support from social care since 2010 and onwards has seen the need for the charity sector take up many of the responsibilities that used to be funded by government. Robin Millar is continuing to try and shirk the government’s duty to protect all members of society for the benefit of a small section of wealthy individuals. The community has become the main provider of much of the efforts to help those less able. Were there to be an election then the community would offer Robin Millar the level of support his government is offering them. Bring on… Read more »
One wonders what his idea of a state might be? Helping each other is the very essence of a state.
We do, it’s called paying tax, all the various forms of tax. Someone should explain it to the Tory tax cheats…
Only one word needed c*nt!
Does this muppet actually think we’re not hearing what he’s thinking? “I’m greedy and you lot can fend for yourselves.” This man is the human equivalent of a s**t shooting machine 🙄😒
Sounds like the sort that’s already looking for a new job. No electorate should return him at next GE. A spell out of work would do him the power of good, but there again they get a payoff if booted out of Parliament.
We know how cruel these Tories are, sadly, no matter how cruel – there will still be people who will vote for them. We need independence so we can put legisation in place that – no not ban the Tories ( as much as many of us would like the idea!) but ban many of their cruel policies. The poor should not be left to fend for themselves, the rich should not get massive tax cuts and economic growth should not be the do all and end all.