Welsh tourism leaders call for dedicated Tourism Minister

Welsh tourism leaders have called on First Minister Eluned Morgan to appoint a Minister with explicit responsibility for Tourism, following the recent Cabinet reshuffle.

The Wales Tourism Alliance (WTA), together with the Chairs of Welsh Government’s own Regional Tourism Fora wrote to Eluned Morgan to request clarification over the lack of a Minister for Tourism, as has been the case in the past.

The WTA say that a government-level representative is essential to represent the industry at a time when it is the target of so many policies being made by Ministers (now Cabinet Secretaries) outside the Economy brief.

The letter was also signed by Wales’ main independent destination management and marketing organisations; Visit Mid Wales, Visit North Wales and Visit Pembrokeshire.

Representatives of the primary sectors within the industry, notably accommodation, added their signatures, as did representatives of the rural and retail economies of Wales.

“Shame”

Suzy Davies, Chair of the Wales Tourism Alliance said: “It’s a shame we have to make this case yet again. Unlike other nations of the UK, responsibility for tourism as an industry – it’s not just promotion – is retained within Welsh Government. It’s not an arms length body with the ability to make its own partnerships to raise money, or with a route to change leadership without a Senedd election.

“As a result it needs a Minister who has the time and focus to lead, find resources, accept accountability and champion the industry at Cabinet level.

“In the meantime, we welcome Rebecca Evans to her role as Cabinet Secretary for the Economy and look forward to meeting her soon. Tourism has faced yet another difficult year, with the poor weather really not helping to extend the season on top of well-rehearsed challenges around the cost of doing business, the pressure in holidaymakers’ own purses, and a slew of government policies, so we need that champion within Welsh Government.

‘’It will also be a chance for us to reinforce our position that the relationship between governments and the tourism industry should not be about setting fires and putting them out. It’s less exhausting and more productive to give weight to industry voices as we saw during lockdown. We all want our industry to prosper safely, sustainably and responsibly.

“We also hope that looking at policy through the lens of the economy rather than the finance brief will be a help in understanding the value of the tourism ecosystem; its role in a number of areas of government policy, and why it’s so important to protect it from collateral damage as well focusing on Visit Wales’s much-appreciated promotion work.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We recognise the significance of tourism and the visitor economy as a vital industry for Wales. That’s why it has been included in the Economy portfolio.

“The Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning will represent the interests of the tourism sector at Cabinet meetings.”

