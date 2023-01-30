Welsh train firm not using system to notify passengers of cancellations

Transport for Wales is not making use of a system that’s been available for eight months which can automatically notify passengers when services are cancelled or changed, a regulator said.

The process involves an email or text message being sent to online ticket buyers when services are amended up to 48 hours before travel.

It is available to train operators, independent retailers and travel management companies, but not all businesses have signed up despite journey reliability sinking to a record low.

Rail regulator the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said there are several operators not using the automatic notification tool which was developed last year and Transport for Wales is among them.

Hull Trains, London Northwestern Railway, ScotRail, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express and West Midlands Railway were also included in the list of operators not utilising the notification system.

It wrote to the companies stating that “passengers reasonably expect train operators to be proactive in keeping them informed” and they are expected to begin using the system by the end of March.

Sixteen operators are currently already using the system.

Alerts

For changes made within 48 hours of travel, the regulator has asked operators to make it simple for passengers to sign up for automatic alerts.

ORR director of strategy, policy and reform Stephanie Tobyn said: “Letting people know of a change to their travel booking well in advance is an important first step in improving passenger information, and it is disappointing that not all passengers are benefitting from a system that has been in place since May 2022.

“Train companies need to remain consistent with the passenger information licence condition which requires passengers to be able to plan their journey with a reasonable degree of assurance.

“So there should be no further delay in companies putting this system in place now.”

A spokesman for industry body the Rail Delivery Group said: “As the Office of Rail and Road makes clear, many passengers are now benefitting from the new system to keep passengers automatically updated about their booking.

“The train operating companies that are still to implement it are committed to doing so.

“Regular and timely information that helps passengers to plan their journeys is an important part of their overall experience.”

A spokesperson for Transport for Wales said they’re constantly striving to improve their ticket buying and customer information experience.

They added: “The automatic passenger notification system is one area which could support this, however we are still working through how this will be integrated.

“We remain committed and engaged with the project and will endeavour to add this system to our website and app when we are sure it will deliver a great customer experience and will be available in both Welsh and English.”

