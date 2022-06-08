Welsh triathlete hit by van while cycling died ‘doing something she loved’

The family of a “beautiful” triathlete who was hit by a van while cycling have said she died “doing something she loved”.

Rebecca Comins, 52, from Caldicot, was in a collision with a van while cycling along the A40 near Raglan in Monmouthshire last Thursday.

The crash with the white Vauxhall Movano happened at around 7.20pm and Ms Comins was pronounced dead at the scene.

The “caring and loving” mother-of-two had represented Great Britain in both European and world championships.

She came ninth in the 2018 Tartu ETU Triathlon European Championships, and 30th in the 2019 ITU World Triathlon Grand Final Lausanne, where she ranked 30th.

In a tribute, her family said: “Our beautiful Rebecca was taken from us on Thursday June 2 doing something she loved.

“She was a caring and loving wife to Stephen and an amazing mum to both George and Millie.

“We ask people to respect our privacy at this sad time and allow us to grieve as a family.”

‘Condolences’

A member of Caldicot RFC posted on Twitter: “The committee, players and members of Caldicot RFC are saddened to hear of the tragic loss of Rebecca Comins. Becky made a huge contribution to the club as our 1st team sports masseur and first aider.

“Our condolences and best wishes are extended to Steve, George, Millie and family.”

A 47-year-old man from the Abergavenny area was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and has been released under investigation as inquiries continue.

Gwent Police are asking anyone with information about the collision or dashcam footage of the A40 from between 7pm and 7.30pm and between Abergavenny and Raglan to contact them on 101 or over their social media channels, quoting log reference 2200184652.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

