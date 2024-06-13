Welsh TV choir appeals for public support to keep it from folding

The charity behind a Welsh choir that reached the Britain’s Got Talent finals has launched a public appeal for financial support to keep it afloat.

Only Boys Aloud, has been forced to pause free activities for secondary school learners and reduce it’s staff by 50% as a result of a cash squeeze.

The charity, which has supported more than 6,500 boys since it launched in 2010, says it is facing an uncertain future and needs to raise £150,000 to save both the Aloud Charity and its popular Only Boys Aloud choir.

It’s the only free choir provision for young men in Wales and the charity says that without more support this provision will be lost.

Stage and TV

Only Boys Aloud is made up of over 150 boys attending 11 choirs across Wales each week and former members – including Callum Scott Howells and Tom Hier – have gone on to appear on stage in films and on TV.

Callum’s recent work includes It’s a Sin, The Way and the upcoming Madfabulous, while Tom has had leading roles in West End productions of Miss Saigon, Joseph and Footloose.

Uncertain

Tom, who was one of the founding members of the Only Boys Aloud, said: “The choir’s future is uncertain. For the first time ever, we need to ask for public donations – we need your help.

“I don’t think people understand Only Boys Aloud is run as a charity. Every rehearsal, every concert, every trip costs nothing – which for the boys involved is incredible.

He added: “I joined Only Boys Aloud as it launched. For me, Only Boys Aloud is so much more than a choir. A brotherhood, it offered friendship, purpose and opportunities that changed my life.

“I now perform professionally for a living.

“And honestly, I don’t think I’d be doing what I do today if it wasn’t for the confidence and skills I gained in Only Boys Aloud.”

“Despite the choir’s incredible success, today we find ourselves needing your help. Like so many of you, rising costs mean we’re struggling financially.

“If we’re to keep the choir going, we need to raise £150,000. With this money, we’ll be able to keep rehearsals going and ensure that boys in Wales keep singing for another generation to come.”

Carys Wynne-Morgan, Aloud’s chief executive officer, said: “We, like so many other arts charities, are struggling. The changing economic and funding climate has hit us hard.

“Despite the best efforts of a committed and knowledgeable team, we’ve been unable to raise the necessary funds this year for our vital work in communities across Wales.

“As a result, we’ve had to make the heartbreaking decision to pause all our regular free activity for young people of secondary school age and reduce our dedicated team to half its size.”

“In this pause, we are determined to regroup, refocus and remodel Aloud for long term sustainability.

“But we can’t do it alone – we need your support. To restart any activity in the autumn, we need to be sure we have the money in the bank to realise our ambitions and honour any commitments we make.”

For more information, and to donate, click here.

