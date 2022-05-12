Welsh Universities lead the UK nations for internationally excellent or world-leading research Impact, according to the results of the official research impact evaluations of British higher education institutions published today.

According to the Research Excellence Framework (REF), Wales has a higher proportion of research whose impact is considered internationally excellent or world-leading than the UK as a whole.

In the latest UK-wide assessment of the quality of research, Welsh performance improved overall and across all areas for the proportion of research judged three and four stars, with four being the highest measure.

Across the 129 UK Universities submitted to the REF, Cardiff University was 22nd in the UK for research, Bangor 42nd, Swansea 48th and Aberystwyth 65th.

Cardiff Metropolitan University was 81st, the University of South Wales was 101th and Wrexham Glyndwr University in the 129th spot.

Commenting on today’s results, Professor Elizabeth Treasure, Chair of Universities Wales, said: “Wales’ universities carry out high-quality research across a range of subject areas – and today’s REF results show that this research is having an impact.

“Our universities have proven their ability to efficiently leverage the work they do and deliver tangible benefits to communities in Wales, the UK and across the world.

“Partnership and collaboration are at the heart of Wales’ research success. Programmes such as Global Wales will provide us with opportunities to build on these results, strengthening international partnerships to sustain a vibrant, internationally connected research sector that delivers for Wales now and in the future.”

‘Globally significant’

90% of research at Cardiff University was deemed officially world-leading or internationally excellent.

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Colin Riordan said: “With 90% of our research independently assessed as being either world-leading or internationally excellent, our position as one of the UK’s and Wales’s leading research-intensive universities is officially confirmed.

“These results show not only the huge commitment of our staff, but also that our research continues to have a real impact on everyday life.”

For Bangor University, which came second in Wales, 85% of the research was judged to be world-leading or internationally excellent. Overall, Bangor University is ranked 2nd in Wales.

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Iwan Davies, said: “These results put Bangor University at the forefront of developing significant responses to the challenges of the world we live in, namely sustainability, low carbon, preventative health, promoting technology and innovation, and culture and the arts.

“It is at the edge of disciplines that researchers achieve real innovation and Bangor’s interdisciplinary globally significant research is demonstrating real-world impact.

“Our ranking of second overall in Wales clearly demonstrates our commitment to supporting a quadruple helix of research, industry expertise, government and civic engagement benefiting the economy and society in North Wales and beyond.”

