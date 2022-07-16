Welsh universities receive record number of applicants

Welsh universities have seen a record number of applicants this year, according to new figures released by the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS).

Higher education institutions in Wales have reported an increase in applicants of 3.7%, which is the biggest increase of all the UK nations.

Additionally, 38.1% of Welsh 18-year-olds have applied for university places, also an all-time high.

The data is taken from applications received by 30 June 2022 which is UCAS’s final date to apply to up to five courses at the same time

It shows that 82,060 people applied to Welsh universities and of those, 23,500 were applicants from Wales, the highest figure to date.

The number of international applicants to Welsh universities increased to 12,500, also a new record.

Distinct offer

“I’m delighted to see today’s figures which show that application rates to universities in Wales are continuing to rise, with our institutions seeing the largest increase of the UK nations,” Amanda Wilkinson, Director of Universities Wales, said.

“This reflects the distinct offer universities in Wales have for students, and the warm welcome and excellent student experience that all students can expect to receive at our institutions.

“Universities have a crucial role to play Wales’ future economic and social prosperity, and we will need people with graduate level skills to tackle some of the major challenges we face as a society.

“In this context it is particularly heartening to see that a record number of 18-year-olds in Wales continue to value the benefits and opportunities that a university education offers.

“We have also seen a welcome increase in international applications. Our international students play an invaluable role in diversifying and internationalising our campuses and communities.

“Our students are an important and valued part of our communities across Wales and those joining us this autumn can be confident that Welsh universities will be continue to deliver high-quality and rewarding courses to help them fulfil their potential.”

