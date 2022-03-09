Welsh university announces scholarships for students fleeing war in Ukraine

A Welsh university has announced scholarships for students who are fleeing the war in Ukraine.

The University of Wales Trinity Saint David has expressed its deep sadness about the invasion of Ukraine by the military forces of the Russian Federation.

It says that it stands with the people of Ukraine in condemning this act of war and in recognising Ukraine as a sovereign state.

As an international academic community, the University says it welcomes students and staff from all over the world and has active links with countries across the globe, including our collaborative partnership with Alfred Nobel University in Dnipro, Ukraine, whose students and staff remain at the forefront of our thoughts.

It says it committed to supporting our staff and students at this challenging time, particularly those who have been affected by this invasion.

The academic institution has written to our students and staff to remind them of the range of services that we offer and have invited them to contact our support services should they need help.

The University believes that enabling students who have been displaced by war to continue with their education is a step towards offering refuge at this perilous time for Ukraine.

UWTSD has therefore announced that it is to offer 20 scholarships to students from Ukraine who have fled their country.

The scholarships will enable students from Ukraine to study the postgraduate award in Global Citizenship and Sustainable Leadership.

‘Perilous time’

Professor Medwin Hughes, DL, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Wales Trinity Saint David said: “It is important for organisations in the UK to demonstrate their support of Ukraine at such a difficult and perilous time for their country.

“Wales, as a Nation of Sanctuary, leads the way in welcoming people who are in need. Our scholarships package is a step towards supporting students to continue with their studies in a safe and welcoming environment”.

Geraint Davies, member of parliament for Swansea West, said: “Through the storm of destruction Wales offers a ray of hope to help facilitate a shared future through common endeavour.

“This great generosity championing Wales as a nation of sanctuary is an example to the UK and beyond that we should welcome those fleeing from the bombs to help empower them for a better tomorrow”.

The UWTSD Postgraduate award in Global Citizenship and Sustainable Leadership programme is an interdisciplinary programme providing a unique learning experience to develop global citizens and leaders of tomorrow. The programme is based around the UN sustainability goals and complement the University’s current work with UNESCO.

The course aims to prepare students to critically engage with the key global challenges of the 21st century whilst providing an opportunity to develop intercultural literacy and leadership skills.

It will look to ensure graduates have the skills necessary to take a leadership role in building communities for the future and strengthening intercultural dialogues.

The scholarships offered to the students from Ukraine will include tuition fees, accommodation costs as well as supplementary English Language tuition as needed.

Further information can be obtained by emailing: iru@uwtsd.ac.uk

