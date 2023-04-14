Welsh weather presenter opens up about life with epilepsy in new S4C documentary

A Welsh weather presenter has opened up about life with epilepsy in a new S4C documentary.

Alex Humphreys is a familiar face to S4C viewers as the presenter of Y Tywydd (The Weather) but only the people closest to her are aware that she is living with the neurological condition, epilepsy.

In the revealing and honest programme, Drych: Alex Humphreys: Epilepsi a Fi set to air on Sunday 16 April, Alex explores more about the condition that has affected her so much.

The programme explains recent scientific discoveries about the illness and follows Alex as she meets others suffering with the illness.

The presenter said she wants to understand why people don’t discuss the subject more openly.

Taboo

Epilepsy is a common neurological condition and 32,000 are affected by it in Wales.

Like many other sufferers, Alex has avoided discussing or thinking too much about the subject over the years, but the impact of the news of her diagnosis is still vivid in her memory.

She said: “I’ve had a lot of time to come to accept it. I remember asking the doctor if the condition was going to disappear, if it was going to get better. They said it would be possible in a few years, but now I know I’ll have it forever.

“I had my first sezuire when I was 17 years old, and at the time I was staying at my grandparents’ house. I remember feeling like I had a cramp in my leg, which woke me up.

“The feeling continued to get stronger and stronger to the point where my body felt like it was breaking. It was as if I could feel myself screaming but I couldn’t hear myself, which was strange. I’ll never forget that, and I don’t talk about it a lot.”

Alex admits that she doesn’t know much about epilepsy, but she’s reached the point where she’s eager to learn more and break the taboo surrounding the illness which has led to it not being widely discussed.

She said: “I don’t hear people talking about epilepsy in the same way they talk about other diseases like diabetes, asthma or Parkinson’s.

Unfortunately, I think the ignorance about epilepsy still exists because we don’t talk about it enough. It’s like we don’t want to acknowledge that we have the condition, and I’m just as guilty as everyone else.”

DRYCH: Alex Humphreys: Epilepsi a Fi will air on Sunday 16 April at 9.00 S4C and will be available in both English and Welsh subtitles.