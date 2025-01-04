Welsh wildlife biologist and presenter awarded honorary doctorate

Swansea University has awarded an honorary doctorate to Welsh wildlife biologist, filmmaker, presenter, and explorer Lizzie Daly.

The accolade was presented during the University’s winter degree ceremony on Wednesday, 11 December, recognising her outstanding contributions to conservation, science communication, and exploration.

Lizzie’s journey in wildlife biology began at just six years old when she decided she wanted to study elephants. This early passion shaped her academic and professional path.

After completing her undergraduate degree at the University of Exeter, Lizzie pursued a research master’s at the University of Bristol and is currently completing a part-time PhD at Swansea University.

Her doctoral research employs tag technology to study the movement of wild animals in changing landscapes. Lizzie is also an Academic Teaching and Outreach Fellow at Swansea University.

Accomplishments

As an adventurer and scientist, Lizzie has pushed the boundaries of exploration, undertaking numerous expeditions in extreme environments, including the Arctic Circle.

Her work in these remote regions includes filming wildlife such as musk oxen and killer whales while documenting the impacts of a changing polar climate.

In 2022, she completed a grueling 140km solo run through the Finnish Arctic Circle, enduring temperatures as low as -35°C.

Lizzie is equally accomplished in science communication, using her skills as a presenter and filmmaker to bring wildlife stories to global audiences.

In 2019, her viral encounter with a giant barrel jellyfish while diving off Cornwall highlighted her commitment to marine conservation.

She has since hosted major events, including the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) Awards and the Panda Awards at Wildscreen, and interviewed prominent figures such as Al Gore and Lewis Pugh during the COP26 climate summit.

In the media

Her on-screen credits span BBC One, BBC Wales, Animal Planet, and more. Recent projects include a forthcoming series, Deep Dive North America, in which she collaborates with US marine research institutions to explore North American marine life.

In addition to her media work, Lizzie is an advocate for conservation, serving as an ambassador for the Marine Conservation Society, the Jane Goodall Institute UK, and Norwich Science Festival. She is also the first female patron of ORCA, an organisation dedicated to marine mammal conservation.

In September 2024, Lizzie published her first wildlife book for children, Life in the Wild, inspiring the next generation of nature lovers.

On receiving her honorary doctorate, Lizzie said: “This award is an incredible honour, as Swansea University has been a huge part of my journey as a scientist, and also as somebody who is very passionate about the natural world and wanting to showcase what we have here in Wales.

“It’s a real honour and I feel incredibly lucky to have it.”

