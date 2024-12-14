Welsh wildlife trust wins annual equality, diversity, and inclusion award

A Welsh wildlife trust has won a prestigious equality, diversity, and inclusion award for its accessible boat trips off the coast of Wales.

The Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales (WTSWW) has received the prestigious Dame Mary Smieton Award for their Accessible Boat Trips, designed to connect disabled people with Skomer and Skokholm’s wildlife.

This award is given annually to a Wildlife Trust that has contributed significantly to an outstanding Equality Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) project which has made an invaluable contribution to the strategic work of The Wildlife Trust and its mission.

Skomer and Skokholm Island, located off the coast of Pembrokeshire, are managed by WTSWW. They are internationally important because of their seabird populations which attract thousands of visitors every year. However, access is not possible for many people due to the climb on and off the boat, the 87 steps upon arrival, thin paths and rough terrain around the islands.

Thanks to the Nature Networks Fund, the Trust was able to organise two fully-funded boat trips over the summer months, specifically for people who cannot access the islands, including wheelchair users, as an alternative way for people to experience Skomer and Skokholm’s wildlife.

This was the first time efforts have been made to provide an alternative way for disabled people to experience Skomer and Skokholm’s wildlife since it was bought as a Nature Reserve in 1959 by the Nature Conservancy Council.

The response to the accessible boat trips reflected this, with all 40 spaces selling out in under 2 hours, highlighting the huge demand from the disabled community for opportunities to engage with the islands.

“The Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales is committed to making Skomer and Skokholm as inclusive and accessible as possible. This award recognises the hard work of our marine team who are dedicated to ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to experience the joy of wildlife.” commented Sarah Kessell, CEO of The Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales.

Dame Mary Smieton

Dame Mary Smieton was a civil servant known for her combination of practicality, courtesy and charm. She became the second woman to head a government department, when she was appointed permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education in 1959. She was also a benefactor of The Wildlife Trusts.

“We received many inspiring nominations this year across a number of awards, highlighting the exceptional work and dedication of our members and staff. The Panel found it extremely difficult to pick just one winner for the Dame Mary Smieton Award.

The panel were so impressed however, in how your project gave access to nature to a group where access was not possible at all before.” said Claire Page, Executive Office Support Officer at The Wildlife Trust.

“The Nature Networks Fund has allowed us to try something we never thought possible. Allowing access to the marine environment for those unable to make the day trip to Skomer has been hugely rewarding for all involved and we were pleasantly surprised by just how popular the trips were.

It wouldn’t have been possible without the enthusiasm and commitment of the Dale Sailing team, their behind the scenes staff who helped with customer enquiries and bookings and their boat crews and skipper who made passengers feel safe and comfortable onboard.” said Lisa Morgan, Head of Islands and Marine Conservation at The Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales.

Following the success of this year’s trial, the Trust have secured funding to continue to these trips in summer of 2025 and the details will be announced in the new year.

