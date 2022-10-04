Court: Welsh woman accused of pouring faeces over Sir Captain Tom Moore memorial

A climate activist from Wales is set to appear in court today, October 4, accused of pouring faeces over a memorial for Sir Captain Tom Moore.

Madeleine Budd, 21, now of Kedleston Avenue, Manchester was arrested by the Metropolitan Police in central London on Sunday.

It comes after a video posted online by an eco-campaign group showed human faeces being poured onto the life-sized statue of the Second World War veteran in Thistley Meadow, Hatton, south Derbyshire.

Budd was charged with criminal damage by the Derbyshire Police on Monday.

She is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Sir Tom, from Marston Moretaine in Bedfordshire, shot to national fame when he raised almost £33m for NHS charities during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic by walking laps of his garden aged 100.

He was later knighted by the Queen before he died with Covid-19 in February 2021.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

