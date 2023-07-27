Welsh Woman Walking hikes from Swansea to Cardiff on latest fundraising mission

A woman who has made headlines by taking part in charity treks across different parts of the UK dressed as a Welsh Lady is facing her latest challenge.

Blodwen Morgan has been undertaking the treks to raise money for different charities.

In May she took part in the Macmillan Mighty Hikes in Norfolk, raising £260 for MacmIllon. Then in June she headed up to the Lake District to take part in the Ambleside 10k Ultra, raising another £260 through her efforts, this time in support of Cancer Research.

With her latest challenge which is currently underway, she is walking the coast from Swansea to Cardiff to raise money for Welsh Women’s Aid, with the proceeds already standing at over £300.

Still to come are the Thames Moonlight Walk in August for the RSPCA and then the walk from St.Davids to Cardigan for Ty Hafan in September which already has a kitty of £260.

She set off with the aim of raising at least £250 for each of her chosen charities. So far she has surpassed each target and with the latest quest is looking at her best total yet.

By the end of her summer of challenges, she will have walked over 180 miles for the five charities.

Recently retired, Blodwen, who originally hails from Llandovery but now lives in Cardiff, said she decided to do her treks in her costume to inspire others to dress up and celebrate their heritage.

On visiting heritage tourist sites in Cardiff such as the Castle and St Fagans, she said she was surprised to see no one dressed up in traditional costume.

She said: “When you go up to Scotland the don’t need an excuse to wear a kilt. And if you go to London you might see a few Beefeaters or Chelsea Pensioners.

“I think wearing the costume is important to bring awareness of the Welsh Heritage. We wear it on St Davids day or when you’re little at Primary School. Apart from that, unless it’s an international we don’t really wear it.

“I think it would be lovely to just wear it whenever you want to.”

Anticipating the changeable summer weather, she was prepared for her walks in flaming June by having a cooler, cotton version of her woollen costume at the ready.

Along her routes, she has kept her supporters updated regarding her progress with short videos and a gallery of photographs. They show that she has had a fair wind and sunny skies on her journeys so far, so this current challenge during the traditional rainy season which descends as the school holidays start, may be more arduous.

But when Pembrokeshire Murders actor, and keen photographer, Caroline Berry met up with Blodwen on route earlier this week and captured a stunning image of the intrepid walker, she was looking radiant in the sunshine beneath the scudding clouds.

To support Blodwen on her travels visit her website and click on the links to support the individual charities and to see the updates from her completed, current and future walks.

