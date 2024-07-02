Welsh Youth Parliament nominations open

Nominations have opened for the third term of the Welsh Youth Parliament.

Young people will vote for 60 new Members to represent their views on key issues to the people who make decisions in Wales.

Over the course of the two-year term, Welsh Youth Parliament members will develop leadership and research skills, learn about how politics works and debate alongside Members of the Senedd in the debating chamber.

Aspiring candidates can apply today as long as they are between 11 and 17 years old.

Change

Former WYP member Ellis Peares said: “It’s a great opportunity to have your voice heard – that’s what was important to me when I decided to stand. There were a lot of things I wanted to change, and this was my chance to do that.

“I got to speak to so many important people like Welsh Government Ministers – including the First Minister, and they listened to our ideas.

“It gave me a lot of opportunities like speaking in the Siambr, not many people can say they’ve done that.

“That’s been really helpful for things I’ve done since then – like being invited to sit on the Welsh Government Human Rights Advisory Group – which I would never have been able to do without my Welsh Youth Parliament experience.”

Priority issues

The Welsh Youth Parliament is not party-political, but members set their own priority issues to focus on over their term.

In the first term from 2018 to 2020, members voted to focus on life skills in school, plastic waste, and emotional and mental health support for young people.

The second parliament, from 2021-2023, chose to prioritise the school curriculum, mental health and wellbeing, and the climate.

Members are supported to produce a report on each topic which Welsh Government Ministers respond to at meetings of all 60 Youth Parliament Members in the Senedd.

To apply, candidates must be at least 11 years old, and no older than 17 on the last day of the election which is the 25 November 2024.

They must also either live or receive their education in Wales.

Their nomination must include a biography explaining why they would be a good Welsh Youth Parliament Member and the three issues that are most important to them – in areas that the Senedd has powers over.

More information is available here: https://youthparliament.wales/ become-a-welsh-youth- parliament-member/

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

