Welsh zoo plans to improve facilities as part of a breeding programme for endangered animals

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

The Welsh Mountain Zoo has submitted plans to improve its gibbon facilities as part of a breeding programme for endangered animals.

Mr Neil Morris of the National Zoological Society of Wales has submitted an application to Conwy County Council’s planning department for the plans at the zoo’s historic gardens.

The zoo is seeking permission to construct an indoor housing facility and extension of its gibbon enclosure.

The zoo on the Old Highway currently has one single male lar gibbon but hopes to introduce a female as part of a breeding conservation programme.

Consequently, the gibbons will need more space due to animal welfare.

Lar gibbons are primates covered in blonde or dark brown fur that live in tropical rainforests in small family groups.

The apes have a ring of white fur around their faces, are found in Southeast Asia, but are listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s red list, due to an illegal pet trade.

If it gets the go-ahead, the gibbon hut will be built from stained timber and black mesh to blend with the surrounding woodland.

Colwyn Bay Town Council have no objection to the plans, and according to the zoo, there is no flood risk associated with the development.

