Welsh zoo welcomes birth of super rare wild cats

Keepers at a Welsh zoo have welcomed the extremely rare twin birth of one of the world’s most elusive small cats.

The super cute pair of Margay kitten twins were born to mum, Sonora, and dad, Maverick at the Welsh Mountain Zoo in north Wales during the summer.

Good health

The kittens – who are yet to be named – mark a milestone in the zoo’s history as the first Margay twins to be born there.

Now twelve weeks old, the twins were both sexed as female after a recent veterinary visit confirmed that the pair are both in good health.

The Zoo has had huge success in breeding Margay – which are native to Mexico – having welcomed some 8 kittens since 2017.

Classified as Near Threatened by the IUCN Red List the Margay numbers are reducing in the wild largely due to deforestation of its natural habitat.

Arboreal

Margays are semi arboreal, living both on the ground and in the trees.

Research has shown that at least part of their diet is made up of prey that are strictly tree dwelling, highlighting that their use of the arboreal habitat is not merely for a safe sleeping spot but that they actively hunt there.

Due to the breed producing litters rarely larger than one, combined with the fact that they only reproduce once every two years in the wild – Welsh Mountain Zoo keepers say it is essential that breeding programmes in managed settings exist.

Chris Mitchell, CEO of the Welsh Mountain Zoo said: “Whilst the arrival of one Margay

kitten is cause for celebration, to welcome twins is simply wonderful.

“Twins are rarely born to this species, in the wild or in managed Zoo settings, and their arrival took us all quite by surprise.

“The kittens are beautiful and are developing just as we would expect in terms growth and development.

“They are still staying close to mum and dad but are most inquisitive and slowly beginning to explore their wider surroundings.”

The Welsh Mountain Zoo says it supports Margay conservation efforts via fundraising for CREA (Conservation through Research, Education, Action), a non-profit organisation designed to enhance conservation through research, education and actions.

The Margay Project works to gather as much insight and background into the habits and behaviour of the animal.

